Elk Extravaganza

The annual spectacle of the gathering of the elk at the Slippery Ann viewing area in the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge is underway.

Typically, the second and third weeks of September mark the highest numbers of elk in the area. According to the CMR elk viewing hotline, (406) 535-6904, between 250 and 300 elk are currently gathered there.

Known nationwide as one of the few places where the majestic elk perform their breeding rituals with easy public access, each evening vehicles full of wildlife enthusiasts and photographers line up at dusk along the Slippery Ann roadways. Bring a pair of binoculars and a lawn chair and watch in comfort as dominant bulls chase off rivals, bugling their challenges, while cows and calves graze in groups.

The number of elk can approach as many as 500, but typically tapers off in early October as groups of cows break up and wander off.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which manages the CMR refuge, reminds elk viewers that dusk is the best time to witness elk activity. While the roadway is accessible, areas beyond the edge of the road are closed to people. Getting too close to the elk is dangerous for people and stressful for the wildlife. Keep pets leashed and under control, and remember spotlighting is not allowed.