Fair board opens ‘theme’ contest for 2019 fair

The Fergus County Fair Board needs your help creating a theme for next year’s fair. Rather than the board members themselves picking a theme, this year the theme will be decided through a public contest. The winner gets, if not exactly naming rights, at least theming rights, and free tickets to the night show, rodeo or car events.

“We’re looking for theme ideas for the 2019 Central Montana Fair,” Fair Board Chairman Candi Zion said. “For example, Commissioner Sandy Youngbauer had an idea for a pig dressed as Uncle Sam who is saying, ‘We want you at the Central Montana Fair.’ That’s just an example; it could be anything. We are encouraging people to submit their theme ideas along with artwork or pictures, before our January meeting. The board will select a winner in January, and that person will get free event tickets for the 2019 fair events.”

Zion said the idea of a contest came up at the board’s Tuesday night meeting, and the board decided it was a good one.

At the same meeting, the board approved a new ticketing system for fair events.

“It’s all electronic,” said board member Alan Shammel. “With this new system people can get their tickets online, either with their computers or on their phones. Then, when they go to the event, we can just scan their phones. It should really cut down on the lines to purchase tickets for the rodeo, night show and car events.”

Zion agreed the idea was to make life easier for those trying to get into the events.

“You see those long lines of people still waiting to get in after the event has already started,” she said. “This will help fix that. Also, we’ll get detailed reports on how many tickets were sold, and the price for each, which will help us with our planning.”

Shammel said he brought the idea of the new ticket system to the board after visiting Sea World and the San Diego Zoo and seeing a similar system in action.

The board also approved ticket prices for the 2019 fair events. This year’s pricing structure includes something new: a discount for members of the military and their immediate family.

“It’s $25 a ticket for the military and their family members,” Zion said. “For these discounted tickets, you’ll need to go to show military ID, so these tickets are ‘will call’ only.”

Shammel said the Entertainment Committee, which he chairs, recommended the idea to the full Fair Board after learning that Country artist Darryl Worley frequently performs at USO concerts.

“It made us think about what we could do to support our military families,” Shammel said.

Regular ticket prices for the 2019 Night Show, featuring Little Texas and Darryl Worley, are set at $35 through the end of January, $40 from Feb. 1 through May 31 and $45 from June 1 on.

“This is $5 cheaper than last year,” Shammel pointed out. “It’s going to be a fantastic show and we just really want to see it sold out.”

In other business:

• The Fair Board is soliciting bids to build a new restroom facility to replace the old “trailer restrooms” torn down this past year. Zion hopes to receive bids prior to the Board’s January meeting. For more information, contact Zion at 462-5393.

• The Cooley Arena needs to have some work done, as it is not level. Zion said the board will consider approving the use of County equipment to level the arena and install new sand at the January meeting.

• The board will also review a new draft of the guidelines for the Fair Board at the January meeting.

The next meeting of the Fair Board is Jan. 16, 2019.