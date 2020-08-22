Fair Chair Candi Zion rides with the 2020 punches

With the 2020 fair now a part of local history, Candi Zion wants to thank someone in particular.

“My dad worked in construction and I learned that you have to get in and get it done. I’m really grateful to my dad for teaching me that,” said Zion.

Whether it is training barrel racing horses, writing grants, working with the BLM on Montana archeological sites, promoting recycling statewide or being the Chairman of the Board for the Central Montana Fair before and during a pandemic, Candi Zion always keeps the lessons she learned from her father close to heart.

On growing up in Montana

Zion, who grew up in Great Falls, took a few detours along the way prior relocating in 2014 to Winifred and subsequently becoming the Fair Board Chair only two years after her move.

Born with an innate love of horses, Zion’s connection with equines has provided her with opportunities to compete and train and ride . . . fast.

“I love the speed. I’ve been training barrel racing horses for over 44 years and I competed on the Women’s Pro Rodeo Circuit throughout Canada and the U.S.,” said Zion, who now trains her own horses for barrel racing.

Zion reflected on an experience as a young teenager that expanded her awareness of her own responsibilities as a caretaker of the planet.

“When I was about 13 years old I was riding my horse and found several bags of trash on the road tossed by someone from the Air Force base. I called one of the Commanders and complained about it and asked what the repercussions were. I was told ‘they are gone and moved,’ and I thought, ‘we can’t trash the earth.”

Aside from her commitment to the Fair Board, Zion participates in the statewide board for Recycle Montana.

She added, “We provided over 300 educational ‘trunks’ to schools throughout Montana to raise awareness on the importance of recycling.”

On Montana History and the Fair

Her love of history connected her with the local Lewistown Historic Preservation Commission, writing a grant through the Snowy Mountain Development Corporation and with the Montana History Foundation along with becoming a Fair Board member.

Zion is working on a project that is surveying pre-historic sites on BLM land.

“I just got my permit with the BLM for archaeology. I also received a grant from the Montana History Foundation to conduct oral-interviews with the Metis people.”

Zion’s involvement with the fair was born out of her love of historical preservation and the fairgrounds permanent structures.

“Part of my experience has been dealing with buildings. I just wanted to see if I could be part of some of the projects, like increasing the horse arenas for use beyond fair time,” said Zion.

She added, “I asked the County commissioners if I could be on the fair board.”

Responsibilities of the Fair Board Chair pre- and post-COVID

“I’ve been on the fair board for about three and a half to four years and began chairing it when the last Chairman left,” said Zion.

Responsibilities are vast for the Fair Board Chair, including working with the office staff on what goes into the monthly agenda, reviewing the minutes, and creating an extensive to-do-list for staff and board members.

“Two weeks before the fair I typically put in 25 to 30 hours a week. Post fair I typically put in five to 20 hours,” said Zion.

Preparation for the fair prior to 2020 included creating a budget, working with the County Commissioners and the finance committee, and the general business of tying up loose ends and gaining fair board approval on all claims.



The best fair to date

“I work on being the person that sucks it up and gets the work done no matter what happens, but this fair was definitely a challenge,” said Zion.

Zion attributes her faith in God that helped her get through the “trials and tribulations,” of the 2020 fair.

She said, “Really, this fair to me has been my best fair; the reason being the sponsors stepped up in times of dire straits. Organizations like the Jaycees, the Boy Scouts and the Dance Syndicate wanted to make sure we could offer the public a low-key fair where the community could feel safe and enjoy time with their family. It was the best fair also because this is the one fair that we didn’t have any complaints. That was really nice and kind of shocking. Fairgoers were just really grateful to have a place to go and something to do. The sponsors stepped up and the public came and enjoyed.”

One event that may be carried over upon fair board approval to the 2021 fair is the drive-in movie where families got together to BBQ alongside their vehicle and watch a 1980s classic movie.