First time’s a charm

4-Her Aliya Freed has finished the most difficult part of the fair: preparing.

“The hardest part is the final stretch,” said Freed, as she cared for her barrel horse, Moose, outside the riding arena at the Fergus County Fairgrounds Wednesday morning.

“It’s tough trying to get ready, and all the last minute things you have to do to make sure everything is on point and your horse is going to do its job,” she said.

The 13-year-old has been busy preparing to compete in speed events with Moose and show her 4-year-old palomino, Trigger.

The 2021 Central Montana Fair is a first for both the horses.

“It will be Moose’s first barrels today,” said Freed, who has been training with him over the past year.

“We’ve been training a lot, trying to get him to go around the barrels, doing the pattern and working on muscle memory,” said Freed.

An ex racehorse, Freed has worked hard to get Moose ready for his first competition.

“I’ve been working on trying to get control of his head and slowly building up speed to get to the running stage,” said Freed. “We come in about every other day to practice.”

With the excitement of competing comes nerves, but Freed noted it’s the good kind.

“I’m kind of nervous for him,” said Freed. “But I think he’s going to do really well. I have a lot of faith in this horse.”

Trigger will also enter the competition arena for the first time as Freed shows him in western horsemanship.

“I had interviews for show on Tuesday and will show him on Friday,” said Freed.

As a member of the Silver Spurs 4-H Club for the past two years, Freed said her interest in showing began three years ago.

“I just really liked horse showing and wanted to do it so bad,” said Freed. “And my dad and his family did it, so that’s how I got into it.”

Although there’s a lot to love about the fair, Freed said she most excited to showcase her horses and the hard work they’ve put in.

“My favorite part is getting to show, and showing off what my horses can do,” said Freed. “And getting to be with friends while I do it.”

Aside from the 4-H events, Freed will compete in the Unmask the Fair Open Horse Show on Saturday and barrels and poles on Sunday.