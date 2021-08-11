From food to fences

If you ask a Central Montanan, they’ll say, “It’s just what we do.” If you try to thank them, they’ll throw a “thank you” right back.

Last week, firefighters from across the U.S. flooded Fergus County to help suppress the Taylor Fire, as local volunteer fire departments worked to fight the 23,000-acre blaze.

From buying meals and supplies to making and delivering food, locals did not hesitate to display the hospitality and appreciation that comes second nature to Central Montanans. From feeding firefighters to helping a neighbor, the support shown to those affected by the fire was described in many ways by fire personnel and locals alike, most often with the words “remarkable” and “incredible.”

“Around here, people in general volunteer to help do whatever you need to do,” said Laura Boyce.

Laura and Dan Boyce are one of several landowners affected by the fire, which also came close to their home. It’s something that hits even harder in a drought year where hay and grass are in short supply, but good neighbors are a silver lining. On Saturday, family and friends came together to help put up fence so they could move cattle to new range.

“That’s what’s tremendous about our community,” said Laura. “They just showed up and wanted to help.”

In the days prior, the two were working alongside friends and neighbors in the firefighting efforts. Everyone pitched in to do something. For many of the women in outlying communities, that meant providing food and supplies.

“Everyone is good at something different,” said Heather DeVries of Denton. “We can’t be out on the fire line necessarily, but we can help with food.”

Help with food is exactly what she and several other volunteers did. It started when she asked her husband, and Denton Fire Chief, Mike DeVries, if he needed lunch. He had been on the fire since it sparked Sunday morning.

“I knew he hadn’t eaten breakfast or lunch, so I called him to see if he wanted to eat,” said Heather. “I asked what he wanted and he said ‘50 sandwiches.’ It was game on from there.”

Heather sent out a text Sunday night to other ladies in the area, and said she was going to be cooking breakfast for the fire crews in the morning.

“One of the gals was in Lewistown and offered to pick up supplies,” said Heather. “Albertsons stayed open late for her and we had breakfast for 80 guys the next morning.”

By Wednesday, Heather estimates the volunteers in Denton served between 700 and 1,000 meals to fire personnel. People helped get supplies, make meals and deliver them.



“That’s what small town ladies do and I think that’s just how this community works,” said Heather. “It’s remarkable, it really is. I’m just grateful to live where we live.”

Volunteers in surrounding communities did the same, and food was soon arriving from all over.

“People just started calling and saying ‘Hey we can do this,’” said Jamie Wickens, who helped with meals and donations out of Winifred. “One day I was gone and came back to the church and there was stuff just piled high. Central Montana came together to provide everything from gum to Copenhagen.”

Jennifer Saunders with Fergus County 4-H put out a call for donations on Facebook and saw an incredible response.

“It was amazing and immediate,” said Saunders. “What came in was unreal.”

Saunders organized a donation drop for Denton and Winifred after learning about the fire Monday morning.

“A lot of the people affected are 4-H families or volunteers that had just been at the fair then went home to that,” said Saunders.

The efforts of Central Montana did not go unnoticed by the personnel involved in the fire over the past week.

“I’ve been doing this for over 30 years on fires throughout the country, and they’ve never been as good to us as here in Central Montana,” said Dennis Crawford, DNRC incident commander for the first stage of the fire. “We can’t thank them enough; they just kept coming and coming.”

Personnel on the fire went several days without having to order food or cook for those on the fire, thanks to the hard work of people across the area.

“Even on a fire this size, we have to call into dispatch to get food, water and supplies,” said Crawford. “On this fire, we went three days.”

Fire crews have a process for feeding personnel and getting supplies. Typically, someone will organize food logistics, which usually requires ordering meals from a local business. On this fire, it was home cooked meals and sack lunches made by volunteers.

“We say ‘Thank you’ and they say ‘No, thank you,’” said Crawford. “It’s just so cool that’s how that works here.”