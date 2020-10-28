Future possibilities

As of last Wednesday, Lewistown is the home of the state’s first EnVision Center, and Snowy Mountain Development Corporation is the first economic development center to be designated as such.

At a formal ceremony conducted both in person and virtually, SMDC Executive Director Kathie Bailey accepted the designation, explaining it will be a tool for bringing additional resources to the area.

“This doesn’t come with funding, but because of this designation, we will have an advantage when we are seeking funding because being an EnVision Center is like having a seal of approval,” Bailey said. “At the federal level, we will be awarded extra points for our applications because of being an EnVision Center. This is a designation that has meaning, that says we are working with the four pillars of economic sustainability.”

Bailey said Lewistown is in a growth mode, and SMDC, in its role as an economic development organization, is deeply committed to seeing that success.

“We are building community and economic capacity one job and one business at a time,” Bailey said. “We work with lots of partners, including local governments and local businesses. I always say, we don’t have any projects ourselves; we help others in the community achieve their projects.”

Present at the announcement ceremony were several representatives from the department of Housing and Urban Development, a cabinet-level department run by Ben Carson. Evelyn Lim, the Region 8 Administrator for HUD, came to Lewistown to present SMDC with a plaque and the EnVision Center banner.

“EnVision Centers are the epitome of neighbors helping neighbors,” Lim said. “We thank SMDC for their work in the community and recognize them as the first economic development center to become an EnVision Center.”

Ross Butcher, Fergus County commissioner and chairman of the SMDC board, told those gathered the organization is beginning to garner national attention.

“SMDC now manages billions of dollars, and is nationally known for their brown fields projects,” Butcher said. “No other organization is more deserving of this recognition. I have great expectations for the next 20 years.”

Carly Wheatley, SMDC development director, responded to the new designation, saying “Now we [SMDC] have a new federal partner, and we have already heard about and applied for funding to enable cleanup of lead based paint, asbestos and meth from homes, which we couldn’t do before.”

Also present were Jackie Girard, Montana State Director for HUD, Montana’s Field Office Director Erik Amundson, Montana Department of Commerce Director Tara Rice and other officials.