Game changer?

At a work session Wednesday evening, board members who had gathered to discuss the future of the Central Montana Health District found themselves with a new proposal to consider from One Health, which runs a group of community health centers, including one in Lewistown.

For months the Health District board has grappled with consequences of new legislation prohibiting health districts from having their own staff, and with Fergus County’s announcement it would no longer host the district.

Wednesday’s work session was convened in Lewistown to allow commissioners from Golden Valley, Petroleum, Musselshell, Wheatland and Judith Basin counties to discuss options.

One of the largest sticking points has been figuring out which county would take over hosting the health district after Fergus withdrew. The county that hosts the district is responsible for providing human resources services, legal counsel and other administrative functions.

Commissioners from several of the counties involved in the district have said their counties are too small to be able to handle hosting. The Lewistown City Commission has discussed hosting the district, but because public health is the responsibility of counties, having the City involved could be awkward.

Wednesday’s proposal from One Health seemed to be a viable option. Chelsea Jerke, public health director for One Health in Miles City addressed the Health District Board via Zoom.

“We are already doing something similar for Custer County’s health district,” Jerke said. “We could take on the health district here in terms of employees, so day-to-day operations would not change. One Health would cover human resources, staffing, all the services the health district does now.”

Jerke added, “One of the bonuses [of such a collaboration] is the health district might be able, in the future, to provide even more services to counties because One Health is not tied to grants, and we are bigger. For example, we could offer more telehealth, behavioral health and personal health services.

Jerke provided an overview of how a similar agreement works in Custer County.

“In Custer County right now, I answer to the commission. I am not a county employee, but I answer to them and report to the board of health,” she explained, adding that nothing about how the health district operates would need to change, necessarily.

After discussion of how the health district is funded, City Manager Holly Phelps suggested reaching out to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services for guidance on funding.

“The health district can’t have employees but if someone is willing to host it, they can have the employees,” Phelps said.

“If One Health could pick up the employees, that would be a good solution,” said Judith Basin County Commissioner Jim Moore.

“At our Monday meeting, the City Commission passed a resolution that we want to stay in the district,” said Lewistown City commissioner Loraine Day. “Maybe each county should do the same.”

“Why Lewistown ever had a seat at this table is beyond me,” said Phelps. “We’re glad we did, but cities are not responsible for all the health requirements that counties are. Each county commissioner here needs to take this back to their board and have them take action.”

Jerke told the board that, although they didn’t ask for her input, her opinion is the easiest thing would be to keep the District as it is and just change the host entity. She agreed to have executives from One Health attend the Aug. 12 board of health meeting to give more details about the proposal.