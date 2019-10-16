Get those pumpkins checked!
Tuesday, October 15, 2019
A pumpkin scarecrow in front of the USDA office in Stanford promotes breast cancer checkups. The scarecrow is one of about 30 on display in Stanford, part of the community’s annual Scarecrow Festival. The scarecrows are on display through the end of the month.
Photo courtesy of Melody Montgomery
