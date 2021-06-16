Great turnout for Pioneer Power Days

The Central Montana Flywheelers hosted the 35th Annual Pioneer Power Days on Saturday and Sunday at the group’s site on Airport Road in Lewistown. The event brings together those who collect and refurbish old equipment, and allows those in attendance to experience the power behind the pioneer years. After its cancellation last year, the weekend festivities were popular amongst locals and visitors.

“We had a very good turnout,” said Brian Sallee, who serves on the board of directors for the group. “It was well attended with lots of questions about what it was and what was going on.”

Flywheelers held demonstrations on sawmilling, threshing, rock crushing, shingle making and hay pressing. Attendees were also able to watch blacksmiths Alexandra Paliwoda and Matt Isenhart work on a wind chime in the blacksmith shop. The couple is new to the area, and took over the demonstration this year for Jim Marsh.

“We had new blacksmiths this year and they did a very good job,” said Sallee.

Although the group does not have a final count on attendance yet, they felt numbers were up compared to 2019.