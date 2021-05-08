Happy Mother's Day!

In honor of Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 9, the News-Argus wondered what people love most about their moms. Here are some responses.
Friday, May 7, 2021
She was really witty growing up and always had good comebacks. We say what she used to say. She made us very humorous.
— Kyrie Benes and Kylie Baldwin, sisters

Photo by Katherine Sears

She tolerates me (joke). She has been very supportive of me all my life.
— Jon Polich, Lewistown Assistant Police Chief

Photo by Deb Hill

How strong she is, and she’s so caring and a super hard worker.
— Shaina Cecrly

Photo by Katherine Sears

What I love most is her caring and compassion. I can call her about anything.
— Luke Shevela, Lewistown Fire Training Officer

Photo by Deb Hill

I can talk to her about anything. She is my friend, my confidant and my mom.
— Tonya Garber

Photo by Deb Hill

She accepts me for all the good and all the bad, throughout my life. She’s always been there for me.
— Fire Chief Joe Ward

Photo by Deb Hill

After 44 years, she still gives me unconditional love.
— Lewistown Police Officer Zach Routzahn

Photo by Deb Hill

