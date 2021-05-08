Happy Mother's Day!
She was really witty growing up and always had good comebacks. We say what she used to say. She made us very humorous.
— Kyrie Benes and Kylie Baldwin, sisters
Photo by Katherine Sears
She tolerates me (joke). She has been very supportive of me all my life.
— Jon Polich, Lewistown Assistant Police Chief
Photo by Deb Hill
How strong she is, and she’s so caring and a super hard worker.
— Shaina Cecrly
Photo by Katherine Sears
What I love most is her caring and compassion. I can call her about anything.
— Luke Shevela, Lewistown Fire Training Officer
Photo by Deb Hill
I can talk to her about anything. She is my friend, my confidant and my mom.
— Tonya Garber
Photo by Deb Hill
She accepts me for all the good and all the bad, throughout my life. She’s always been there for me.
— Fire Chief Joe Ward
Photo by Deb Hill
After 44 years, she still gives me unconditional love.
— Lewistown Police Officer Zach Routzahn
Photo by Deb Hill
