Harvest delays not affecting grain quality so far

Harvest is running late across parts of Central Montana, but the overall feeling is, it will be a good one.

Weather is the culprit in the delay, both the lingering cold in the spring and the relatively cool summer. Recent rains have not helped, either.

“How impactful the rains are depends on what part of the county people are in,” said Fergus County Extension Agent Emily Standley. “I’ve heard from people up by Winifred that their harvest was not on track, and I’ve heard from growers out by Moore that it’s delayed.”

Pat Carr, superintendent of the MSU Central Ag Research Station in Moccasin, can attest to the rain delays in that area.

“I would have liked to get our crops harvested weeks ago, especially the wheat and barley. We are almost a month behind,” Carr said. “It’s not just the recent rains that slowed things down. It’s been a fairly cool summer, which has pushed maturity out. We’ve had pretty good growing conditions, it’s just that harvest is later.”

Carr said if harvest is delayed too long, it can cause quality issues but he hasn’t heard of any issues yet.

“The problem is if the grain starts to sprout. There could be other problems, but that one will definitely affect the price,” Carr said.

“It’s called the falling numbers test,” said Lola Raska, executive vice president of the Montana Grain Growers. “It’s a measure of the baking quality of the wheat. The elevators test for this, and they want it above 300. If it even starts to think about dropping, the growers will be looking at steeply discounted prices for their wheat.”

Raska said she has not heard that this year’s late harvest has caused such problems yet.

Carr concurred.

“We haven’t tested because we aren’t finished harvesting, but I’m not really concerned about the wheat. I am concerned about winter canola and getting it planted.”

Daryl and Lynn Smith, who farm west of Winifred, said their harvest is running about four weeks behind, due to the rains.

“We haven’t been able to cut more than three days in a row,” Daryl said. “The harvest looks good but we still have 150 acres left to cut.”

Planting for winter wheat and other cold season crops typically happens after fall harvest, but this year the mixed-up growing seasons have led to some crossover.

“We still have quite a bit of wheat and barley left to cut,” said Dolly Lee of the Lee farm out by Denton. “But some are thinking it’s time to get seed in the ground, so maybe we will seed in the morning and cut in the afternoon.”

Lee said she feels this year’s frequent rains will result in a good harvest.

“We have some pretty good crops, and this beautiful fall moisture makes a good seed bed,” she said. “We haven’t had a killing frost yet. It was 35 degrees here last night, but no frost, so we are in good shape.”

Of course, good weather and good harvests are only part of the picture. Good crop prices are an important piece of the puzzle, and, at least for wheat, that’s been a bit of a sore point.

“The markets are up and down. We have hope for better days, but we need some resolution to these trade issues,” Raska said. “When it comes to a cash price for grain, it’s based on perceptions of global markets. If it’s dry in the Ukraine, prices might go up here. Wheat was up today, for example. But if we could get a trade agreement with Japan and some of these other countries, that would be a huge help.”

Raska said most grain farmers believe their cost to produce wheat is around $6 per bushel; grain markets in Central Montana have been stuck between $3 and $5 a bushel for over a year.

Daryl Smith agrees prices are not where they should be.

“This is my 43rd consecutive crop,” he said. “The crops this year are amazing, except for the prices. I sold wheat 40 years ago for more than I can get for it today.”

The low prices impact not only the number of acres of wheat planted in Central Montana, but also who is doing the planting.

“To get young people into farming, we need to do better than $4 [a bushel],” Lee said. “We’re fortunate that we raise quite a bit of malt barley and we do that with a contract a year in advance. And we were blessed that our kids wanted to come back to the farm. This summer we had three generations working on a four-generation farm.

“Ag can be challenging but it is a beautiful way of life,” she added.