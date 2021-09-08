Have you ever had a chokecherry?
“My mom always used to pick them and make syrup, but I never ate it. It was always a big hit at our house with our boys – syrup and pancakes was always the best.” - Delonna and Ned Malone, Havre
“They numb the tip of your tongue. I don’t like them.”
– McKenna Caplette, Havre
“It’s Montana, so yeah, I’ve had one. On pancakes or waffles, you pretty much just eat the syrup. They’re right next to the road where we work on the ranch, so you can grab big clumps of them and throw them at the driver.”
-Lucas O’Halloran, Lewistown
“I’ve never eaten one, but Ripley (the dog) has found birds in chokecherries before.” – Donovan Best, Bozeman
“I’ve never had them. There’s not a lot of places you can get chokecherry-flavored items where we live. I think it would taste a little more like a sour cherry – not really sweet, but a little bit sour!” – Emma Otto, Bozeman
Category:
Yellowstone Newspapers
- Big Horn County News | Hardin, MT
- Big Timber Pioneer | Big Timber, MT
- Carbon County News | Red Lodge, MT
- Dillon Tribune | Dillon, MT
- Forsyth Independent Press | Forsyth, MT
- Glendive Ranger-Review | Glendive, MT
- Judith Basin Press | Stanford, MT
- Laurel Outlook | Laurel, MT
- Lewistown News-Argus | Lewistown, MT
- Livingston Enterprise | Livingston, MT
- Miles City Star | Miles City, MT
- Stillwater County News | Columbus, MT
- Terry Tribune | Terry, MT
-