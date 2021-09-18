Healthy and poised for growth

Lewistown area businesses fared well throughout the pandemic compared to other places in Montana and the country, according to a recent assessment.

Conducted between January and July 2021, “The Lewistown Area Business and Economic Wellness Assessment” revealed area businesses were resilient in the face of challenges brought on by the pandemic.

“We did this assessment because we wanted to see where our businesses were with the impacts of COVID,” said Carly Wheatley with Snowy Mountain Development Corporation. “It was really relieving to see we weren’t in the position many other areas were, and that our businesses are resilient with an ability to adapt.”

The assessment was funded by Snowy Mountain Development Corporation and the Lewistown Tax Increment Finance District, and conducted by Freestone Development. A steering committee comprised of local leaders in the private and public sectors represented diverse perspectives on general health of area businesses and impacts of the pandemic.

As stated in the report, “Many of the obstacles and hardships that came from the circumstances of 2020 were overcome by most businesses and provided an opportunity for business development.”

That conclusion was garnered from several responses, including to questions about the current health of their business relative to the COVID economy. Eighty percent of respondents indicated their business is just as healthy, or healthier, than before the pandemic, while 20% reported their business is still trying to recover from the pandemic.

“Businesses did struggle,” said Wheatley. “This is not to diminish their struggles, but because of the way they adjusted and pivoted, they survived.”

Wheatley attributes this to the general character of those who live and work in the area.

“I think it’s the foundation of our community in general,” said Wheatley. “With that agriculture-based mentality and strength, I think it’s in our blood to adjust and move on. It’s the Montana way.”

Over half of respondents were also able to maintain or increase their employment in 2020.

“The number of businesses that increased employment throughout the pandemic was surprising,” Wheatley noted. “We were lucky that our businesses were willing to fight for what they created.”

Employers indicated they also had to be more creative to recruit and retain employees, with one third of respondents reporting they made adjustments to employee needs, such as remote work or alternate shifts.

“We had great discussion on how businesses are changing to meet the needs of their employees and to accommodate with things like childcare,” said Wheatley. “Area businesses were always typically more traditional, but younger people have different needs, especially with benefits. Some businesses changed to offer more of an á la carte option for benefits.”

Challenges

While the assessment indicated the area is poised for growth, it also highlighted the biggest obstacles for employers, including the lack of affordable housing, unavailability of childcare and the shortage of available, qualified workforce.

A separate study held in conjunction with the business assessment indicated childcare facilities are only meeting 43% of the need for childcare in Fergus County.

Also of frustration is the housing market, which has seen a 15% to 40% increase since 2019.

But, according to the business assessment report, the most contentious issue for respondents was access to quality, affordable broadband.

“What was surprising to us, or was not voiced as much before, was the broadband issue,” said Wheatley.

In focus groups conducted during the assessment, it was discovered one of the main Internet providers in the area, Mid-Rivers, is not the “incumbent provider” for the city of Lewistown.

An incumbent provider is recognized by the Federal Communications Commission and has greater access to federal funding and resources. According to the report, CenturyLink holds the title, but shows little desire to elevate the quality of service to Lewistown area residents.

Without funding for mid-sized cities like Lewistown, Wheatley noted, companies such as Mid-Rivers, are essentially developing broadband infrastructure on their own dime with little to no return for the costly endeavor.

“With broadband, maybe it’s our local representatives who need to identify what needs to be done [at a higher level],” said Wheatley.



Moving forward

Coming out of the pandemic, the biggest concerns to business owners include supply chain reliability, market volatility, demand for goods and services and access to workforce.

Wheatley said the completion of the assessment is huge for the city of Lewistown and surrounding area.

“Lewistown is in a very good position that we were able to do this study,” said Wheatley. “A lot of towns are now following suit of what we’ve already done. It puts us in a better position when opportunities, like funding, come up.”

She pointed out the conclusions and recommendations give the public a starting point when it comes to tackling the needs of the community.

“What this did is document all the things we weren’t totally unaware of, the needs of businesses right now, and what we can do to meet those needs,” said Wheatley.

According to the report, this is a pivotal time for the city of Lewistown.

“Lewistown is at a critical growth stage,” the report stated. “The economy is healthy, businesses are poised for growth, and outside forces are driving new residents to the area. In order to shape its future, Lewistown must quickly address the objectives identifies in this assessment.”

This will require input and leadership from people in the community.

“I encourage anyone who hasn’t read the report to go read it,” said Wheatley. “Maybe they will see something they’re passionate about and can tackle it.”