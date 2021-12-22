History on the move

There’s not a lot left of the earliest days of the town of Winnett. Fires in the 1920s, 1930s and even 1960s saw to that. The few remnants of the town’s beginnings hold more than just historic importance as a result, standing as a testament to the determination of its residents.

That’s what resonated with Laura Nowlin, member of the Winnett ACES, which recently began an ambitious project to move and renovate the Odd Fellows Hall building on Main Street.

“This is one of the last buildings representing that era of history,” Nowlin said. “It’s one of the oldest buildings still standing in town.”

Built in 1914, the rather plain two-story wood structure was once known as the Moll Pool Hall. Over the years it has housed a number of businesses, including a pharmacy, soda fountain and restaurant.

Winnett Lodge #129 of the Independent Order of the Odd Fellows, incorporated in 1922, met for decades on the second floor, according to state records and “Pages of Time,” the 1990 history of Petroleum County.

Vacant since 1989, and mostly used for storage, the building shows the effects of the sometimes-harsh prairie weather, but its structure is sound.

Unfortunately, the building is currently situated on the south side of Main Street, right where the new Petroleum County Community Center is to be built.

“At first we were just going to knock it down but when we looked into the history, and thought about what’s left of the early days of town, it seemed like a better idea to move it to a new location,” Nowlin said.

That new location is west of Broadway Avenue on Main Street. The two sites, current and future, are within mere blocks of each other, but as with most construction projects, the work involved in relocating the building turned out to be substantial.

“We found there was asbestos, so we needed to have the abatement work done. That’s complete now,” Nowlin said. “The inside was stripped down to the studs. We also had to purchase the new lot, bring in utilities and build a foundation.”

According to the ACES website, nearly 20 volunteers donated over 245 hours of to dig the foundation, build concrete forms and tie rebar, pour the walls, backfill and all the other steps needed to create a solid base for the historic structure.

The next step, that of jacking up the structure and inching it down Main Street to the new location, has been a bit delayed.

“I thought we’d have it moved by now,” Nowlin said, explaining the original schedule was held up by the asbestos removal.

ACES members are now eagerly waiting to see which of two companies – one from North Dakota, one from Square Butte – will be able to do the job, perhaps as early as next week.

The group has big plans for the structure, once the necessary work is done.

“We have some funding to fix the roof, and we are looking for additional funding for new doors and windows. We’ll finish the interior and paint the exterior siding,” Nowlin said.

Eventually she hopes some energetic business person will share the vision ACES has for the structure.

“What we really want is a coffee shop, bakery, maybe somewhere to get an ice cream or have breakfast,” Nowlin said.

The upstairs, all 1,500 square feet, is proposed as a three-bedroom apartment that ACES will build, own and rent out.

“We have one and two bedroom apartments planned for the upstairs of the courthouse. This would give us a place that is large enough for a family,” Nowlin explained.

All of this will take time, planning and, of course, funding. Just moving the building to the new location is costing around $120,000, before any of the necessary renovation work is done.

“The move itself is just around $20,000. All the rest is for purchasing the new lot, bringing in the utilities and building the foundation,” Nowlin said.

Given the size of that price tag, why not just build new?

“If you think about it, we would have had some of the same costs to build new. We still would have had to buy a lot with utilities and all that. What is different with this is that we have the structure so we don’t have to buy all the wood and build it, and we are saving a piece of the town’s history,” Nowlin said.

There’s still a lot of work that must be done to make the dream happen, but Nowlin says it’s worth it.

“It’s good to dream big. If you don’t, you never know what might happen.”

Who are the Odd Fellows?

Begun in England prior to the 1700s, the Independent Order of the Odd Fellows is a fraternal organization promoting personal and social development. Their goal is to improve members to a “higher, nobler plane” through extending sympathy and aid to those in need, waging war against “vice” and being a “great moral power and influence for the good of humanity.”

According to the website odd-fellows.org, the group may have started as a way to care for members in the days when there were no government programs such as sick leave or death benefits, and when health and life insurance were beyond the means of the average worker. Members of the Odd Fellows chapters took responsibility to “visit the sick, bury the dead, educate orphans and care for widows.”

The organization was one of the first to admit women through the Rebekah Lodges started in 1851.

There are 22 Odd Fellows lodges listed in Montana.