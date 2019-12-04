Ho ho ho

Tuesday, December 3, 2019
Santa Claus made his first appearance of the holiday season during Friday night’s Christmas Stroll parade, spreading good cheer to those who came out in the cold. A number of Lewistown residents braved the cold to enjoy s’mores and more during the Stroll. For more photos of the event, see inside today’s paper.

Photo by Charlie Denison

