Tuesday, October 1, 2019
The 2019 Homecoming Royalty was crowned Tuesday afternoon at Fergus High. The King and Queen are (front, from left) Stephanie Olson and Grayden Sanders. Crowned Prince and Princess were (back, from left) Logan Errecart and Tylee Barnes. 

Photo by Miriam Campan

