Homeschooling an option for Central Montana families

Parents have a choice in the education of their children. Options include traditional public school, an online education or homeschooling. For parents who are considering homeschooling as an option during COVID-19 this alternative may be a viable answer, either during the pandemic or as a lifestyle.

Beth Ries from the Helena Area Christian Home Educators advises, “Home Schooling is not pandemic schooling. You did not choose the curriculum nor grade the assignments. School at home was a process thrown together due to COVID-19 by some amazingly dedicated teachers. School at home is not home schooling. It is a different thing entirely.”

Ries also added that homeschooling is not a band-aid for complaints against public schools, it is not easy but rather challenging, and that homeschooling is not the same as school at home, which many parents experienced while the schools were closed to direct instruction.

For parents considering homeschool instruction in Central Montana

Enrolling a child in home school-based instruction would appear to be the easiest part of registration. A simple form is available at the Fergus County Courthouse that asks for the student(s) name, date of birth and grade level and the home school location.

Also, there are the guidelines from Section 20-5-109, MC nonpublic school requirements that outline the importance of maintaining pupil attendance and disease immunization, copies available to the County Superintendent upon request, and providing an organized course of study.

Fergus County Superintendent of Schools Rhonda Long has seen parents once on the fence regarding the home school choice that are now inquiring and applying to home school their children.

“I am seeing a few people that are asking questions and exploring the homeschool option. There are several people that decided it was the year they would try it because this was something they would like to do,” said Long.

She added, “Montana doesn’t tell you how to do it. There are so many options out there and for some people it is wonderful because they can choose what is best for their child.”

Homeschoolers not alone in their educational journey

The Superintendent is ready with curriculum choices and suggestions, however there is also a strong home school association in Fergus County that meets regularly and is ready to help with questions ranging from curriculum to behavior management and socialization opportunities.

Karla Butcher, organizer and support group leader, said, “Homeschooling is different for everyone. Sometimes you feel like you are the superintendent, mother, teacher and parent.”

A concern for some home school parents is ensuring socialization for their child outside of the home school environment. Butcher said there is a Wednesday group where children can meet up with their friends and get in some art or Lego classes, along with music appreciation and physical activities.

There is ‘gym time,’ and many home school students belong to city sports,” said Butcher.

Online opportunities and higher education

Online education may assist parents with difficult subjects, however Long recommends exploring the “free on-line education,” option with a discerning eye.

Long said, “I would caution parents that when it says it is free it is not necessarily. A lot of times they have teachers on staff and although is it considered accredited, it is not for all states.”

Colleges and universities do accept home school diplomas when considering entrance.

Butcher said, “I always say to keep really good records with an accredited high school curriculum.

“Your biggest entrance ticket into a university is ACT and SAT test scores and providing a complete portfolio of the course of study. I give some pointers, but I always tell parents to talk to home school parents that have taken their kids into college because they have practical experience. I see them as a resource for other home school families.”

Advice from an experienced parent

Diane Pennell taught her four children in a home school environment and shared her experience on their choice.

“I watched my sister home school and I wanted that experience with my own family,” said Pennell.

Setting up a structure and school time was not negotiable. Pennell conveyed that message to her children, but the most important lesson of all for her children was sharing her own passion for learning that her children found contagious.

Mathematics was a strong subject for Pennell during her school years. With some refreshers prior to instruction, she led her children through the roads of higher-level mathematics to include calculus and geometry. However, she willingly admits her perceived deficit in instructing science.

“I needed some assistance with teaching science. Setting up laboratory experiments in the home was challenging,” said Pennell.

She attributes her mind-set and home school success to being a life-long learner. She said it was her greatest asset in communicating and instructing through the familiar and unfamiliar curriculum. She also strongly recommends maintaining a portfolio of classes that were taught to provide to potential universities.

In a final note Pennell said of the benefits of homeschooling, “We found ourselves to be a closer family.”

Butcher said, “You have to be ready to dig in and be flexible. Recognize when to do the work and when to come back to it later. It’s more of a drive to homeschool because you want to do it. I think anyone can do it.”

Potential homeschoolers are encouraged to call Rhonda Long at 535-3136 or 535-5119. Parents who are considering this option can enroll their child throughout the school year.