Honoring those who gave their all

Memorial Day wasn’t always called that. Originally known as Decoration Day, it dates to the end of the Civil War. That war, according to the History Channel website, claimed more lives than any conflict in U.S. history.

The establishment of the country’s first national cemeteries followed the Civil War, and in the late 1860s many communities had begun holding springtime tributes to their fallen soldiers, decorating graves with flowers and reciting prayers.

In Waterloo, New York, later to be declared the official birthplace of Memorial Day, the annual May ceremony included the closing of all local businesses and the placing of flags and flowers on soldiers’ graves.

In 1868, General John A. Logan, who led an organization for northern Civil War veterans, called for a nationwide day of remembrance. Logan suggested May 30, 1868. At that first Decoration Day, General James Garfield gave a speech at Arlington National Cemetery, and the graves of Union and Confederate soldiers were decorated. Approximately 5,000 people attended.

While initially intended to recognize those lost in the Civil War, the event was expanded during and after World War I. The holiday continued to be held on May 30, but its name changed to Memorial Day.

In 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which established Memorial Day as the last Monday in May. By tradition, the day is observed by visiting cemeteries and memorials, as well as wearing a red poppy in remembrance of those killed in battle.

This year Memorial Day is Monday, May 31. Services will be held across Central Montana. Please check the dates, as not all are held on Monday.

Lewistown

Memorial Day Services presented on Monday, May 31, by the Lewistown American Legion Post Fergus Unit #16 include a few words from the Master of Ceremonies, Chaplain and speaker Sergeant First Class (Ret.) Sandy Youngbauer, the placing of wreaths and the Honor Guard. There will also be a reading of the names of departed members at Veterans Memorial Park, along with the chiming of the bell.

The schedule is 9 a.m. at Central Montana Memorial Gardens, 10 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery, 11 a.m. at City Cemetery and noon at Veterans Memorial Park.

Roy

Memorial Day Services presented by the Roy American Legion Post 96, on Saturday, May 29, will include a basic ceremony with a speech and firing squad at 11 a.m., followed by a community potluck at the Legion.

Moccasin, Moore, Hobson, Utica

Memorial Day Services presented by the Hobson American Legion Post 76, on Monday, May 31, include:

Moccasin: 9 a.m.

Moore: 9:30 a.m.

Philbrook (Hobson): 10:30 a.m.

Utica: 11:30 a.m.