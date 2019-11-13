Honoring veterans
By:
CHARLIE DENISON
Reporter
Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Local veteran and American Legion Post 16 Vice Commander John Payne plays “Taps” to conclude the Bells of Peace ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park Monday (Veterans Day). American Legion Post 16 Commander Bryan Armour spoke during the commemoration. The Honor Guard also paid their respects.
Photo by Charlie Denison
