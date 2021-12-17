House fire claims life of three-year-old in Lewistown Thursday

A three-year-old died and an adult was injured during a mobile home fire Thursday, according to a press release from the Lewistown Police Department.

Around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, an on-duty Lewistown Fire Department Fireman reported seeing smoke coming from a trailer home located directly east of the fire department on the 300 block of West Water Street.

Officers with the Lewistown Police Department immediately responded and observed flames coming from inside. Upon arrival, they found a woman standing outside the home who reported her three-year-old daughter was still inside the residence.

Both the fire department and police officers attempted to enter the residence to rescue the child, but were unable to enter as the fire consumed the structure. Upon extinguishing the flames and entering the residence, emergency responders located a deceased child.

The woman was transported to the Central Montana Medical Center Emergency Room, where she was treated for injuries sustained in the fire. She was later transported to another medical center for further treatment.

One police officer was injured while attempting to rescue the child. The officer was treated at CMMC and immediately released from the hospital.

Several agencies responded to the scene, including 11 firefighters with one engine, one aerial, one tender and one command vehicle, according to a press release from Lewistown Fire Rescue. The Fergus County Sheriff’s Office, Central Montana Medical Center Ambulance, NorthWestern Energy, and Lewistown Public Works also responded.

According to the Lewistown Police Department, the incident is under investigation by the Fergus County Coroner’s Office, Montana State Fire Marshal, Lewistown Fire Department and LPD.

The LPD press release stated all emergency responders extend their deepest condolences to the family that was affected by the tragic incident.