Housing sales slow but real estate professionals primed for summer

While fear of coronavirus and stay-at-home orders have slowed home sales, local realtors say the coming summer and fall markets could be strong. Much depends on how comfortable people feel about going out, though.

According to the National Association of Realtors, across the country stay-at-home orders are predicted to cause a drop in sales in the second quarter (April, May, June) of this year. In addition, NAR cites issues with closings, due to banks overwhelmed by administering portions of the CARES Act.

Lewistown real estate agents, however, remain positive, even though the market is slow.

“I think people are waiting to see what happens next,” said Rick Dyck, broker at Garden Realty. “I have people who wanted to list their homes in April but they are waiting. Sellers are a little nervous about having strangers in their homes, and buyers feel the same about going into homes. I have been showing vacant properties, though.”

Jayson Shobe of Shobe Auction and Realty agrees things are slower than normal.

“This time of year weather is a factor,” he said. “It’s not unexpected to see a slowdown if it’s cold and snowy. But we are seeing that it’s slower than normal.”

Meghan Brandon, realtor and broker associate at the McKenna Agency, said the slower than normal activity may not be entirely due to COVID-19 fears.

“Lack of inventory is part of it,” she explained. “Right now we have only 42 residential properties available in Lewistown. That’s a really low inventory to work with.”

Although he’s sold three homes in the past three weeks, Joe Irish said he can see the impact of travel restrictions and COVID-19 concerns.

“All three of these sales were to locals,” Irish said. “We have not had many out of area buyers, not like normal. I don’t think I’ve shown anything to someone from out of the area in the past 30 days. Typically I’m showing 15 houses a week; now it’s more like two.”

Irish agrees with Brandon that part of the problem is lack of inventory – there just are not very many homes on the market to show to prospective buyers.

“When we are busy, we average 85 to 90 homes for sale [in Lewistown],” he said. “If we don’t get a lot of new listings in the next 60 days, there will be people who won’t move here because there isn’t anything for them to buy.”

All four real estate professionals agreed this is a good time for people to look at upgrading to a new home, including selling their current home.

“Interest rates are really low,” Dyck said, “and we are seeing sales. There are buyers who are interested. Right now, 19 properties in Lewistown are under contract. It’s a good time to be a buyer.”

While COVID-19 fears may make people hesitate, there are tools to help mitigate buyers’ concerns about entering other people’s homes. Video tours and 360-degree virtual photography are becoming more standard.

“I have been able to do this for buyers, especially those who live somewhere else,” Brandon said. “I walk through the property filming with a video camera, which gives buyers a sense of the layout. I’ve had some buyers who only saw photos and video before they put their offer in; they never actually set foot in the property.”

Despite the slow start to spring sales, all four local real estate agents believe sales will be strong later in the year.

“Late summer into fall could be good,” Dyck said. “It all depends on how things pan out. But interest rates look to stay low, and I think we may see people start moving here from more urban areas.”

“I expect things to bounce back when Main Street reopens,” Shobe said. “We do a lot of auctions, and we’ve pushed those back into early summer or fall. We want people to be comfortable going out. That’s the way it should be.”

“I think summer and fall will be good,” said Irish. “This is a good time to be a buyer. We have some really nice properties on the market and no sign that rates will be going up soon.”

“We’re learning to be flexible,” Shobe said. “Montanans are resilient.”