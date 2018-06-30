Howard Cooper

Saturday, June 30, 2018

A celebration of life for Howard Cooper will be held today, June 30, 2018 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Yogo Inn in Lewistown. At his request, cremation has taken place with committal in Central Montana Memorial Gardens with his wife. Cloyd Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Category:

Poll

Do you agree with the city of Lewistown's decision to allow fireworks in city limits on the 4th of July this year?
Yes
49%
No
51%
Total votes: 101