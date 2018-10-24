Hunting potholes and washboards

County roads – people either love them or hate them. But either way, in a county as large as Fergus, roads frequently are a hot topic of conversation.

“Our road is so bad, after a rain you have to wash the gumbo off the tires,” a caller to the News-Argus reported recently. “There’s just no maintenance out here at all.”

“Roads are where we get the most input,” Fergus County Commissioner Sandy Youngbauer said. “We probably get two to three calls a day, on average, about roads, and more during shipping, harvest or cattle moving times. It’s also where the County spends the most money, between that and Public Safety.”

But despite the amount of attention and funding given to the topic, it seems not everyone agrees on the goal.

“A lot of people have a preconceived notion about how roads should be done,” said Fergus County Road Supervisor John Anderson, who has worked in the road department for 35 years. “They don’t want to hear what we have to say, sometimes.”

One of the largest misconceptions, Youngbauer said, is how much of a person’s taxes go toward County road maintenance.

“Normally the amount of road tax paid by those living on a road won’t even pay for gravel, not to mention the man-hours involved to put it down,” Youngbauer said. “We’ve actually done the calculations, and it came out to barely enough to pay for the materials.”

Spreading the dollars out

With over 1,000 miles of gravel roads in Fergus County, Anderson has his work cut out for him. Working from a two-year plan, it is his job to prioritize which roads receive the limited county resources.

“We use priorities such as how many people live on a road, the condition of the road and how it compares to other roads,” Anderson said.

Missile roads, bus routes and mail routes also get priority treatment.

Anderson said he goes over the plan at the beginning of each year with the County commissioners, receiving input about concerns in different areas of the county. Ultimately he develops a list of priority roads for each area.

Road maintenance priorities are based on many factors, he said.

“Part of it has to do with our resources – what my budget is and how far we can stretch it,” he said.

An example of budgetary constraints is found on North Denton Road, a portion of which the Air Force treated with calcium chloride.

“This is probably the best maintained part of this road,” Anderson said. “I wish all our roads looked like this. But it cost $90,000 to $100,000 a mile to do it the way the Air Force requires their contractor to do. I don’t have that kind of budget.”

Another factor is manpower for the large number of road miles his department manages.

“Right now I have the most people I’ve ever had since I started working for the county,” Anderson said. “I have 17 guys out on the roads. Two of them do the mowing, so that means I have 15 for all the rest of what we do.”

Anderson, who said he personally drives between 100 and 150 miles of County roads a day, said his goal is not perfection, but rather, getting a reasonable travel surface.

“If I spend all my time getting one road done just perfectly, that’s time when my crew is not working on anyone else’s road,” he said, adding this year the commissioners approved more overtime for road crews so they could get to more miles of road.

Roadwork challenges

Juggling budgets and manpower is not the only challenge for keeping County roads in good condition, Anderson said. Having the right material in the right location is another key.

“People call and say, ‘we’ve got gravel for you, come do our road,’ but they don’t realize it takes me two years to get the DEQ permit to mine the gravel,” Anderson said.

The past two years the County has used extra gas tax funds to pay for contracts for gravel crushing.

“We try to develop gravel pits around the county so we don’t have to haul the gravel very far,” Anderson said. “We have specs [specifications] for the gravel we need, including what percentage of it needs to be crushed. If it’s not crushed, it just rolls off the road. We’ve been able to pay for outside contractors to come to where our gravel pits are located and do the crushing for us.”

Sometimes even a gift horse costs more than Anderson’s budget can handle.

“[The people out here] asked us to do Benchland Road last year. We hauled loads of gravel out from Lewistown and we were also given access to missile gravel that was right there alongside the road. It cost $20,000 just for that missile gravel,” Anderson said, adding the roadwork was done as Benchland Road is heavily traveled by trucks headed to the grain elevator or seed plant in Moccasin.

“Fergus County does a good job of getting the agricultural market roads done,” Youngbauer said, explaining when they receive calls from those trying to get crops to market or cattle to new pastures, those roads get priority.

In the end, Anderson said, without access to an unlimited budget, all roads in Fergus County never will be perfectly maintained.

“I just wish people know how big the county is, how many miles of road we are responsible for and how many different things we take care of,” he said, pointing to ongoing work on South MacDonald Creek Road as an example.

“We fixed or maintained 20 culverts, put in a new cattle guard and dug up and moved another cattle guard, and the road is newly graveled,” he said.

Anderson said he encourages people to call with road maintenance concerns, but hopes callers will understand if it takes a while for his crews to show up.

“I go out and look at the road conditions when people complain,” Anderson said. “But, best case scenario, for a road to be graveled is three to four years out.”

2018 Fergus County road work accomplished

Lewistown area: total of 6 miles of road maintained; 17,600 cubic yards of material hauled; 26 culverts installed or maintained.

Roy area: rebuild 48-foot-long Cimrhakl bridge; install two culverts.

Denton area: five culverts installed.

Winifred area: four culverts installed; 35 feet X 12 feet X 40 feet of Aggregate Binder Course installed by missile at Stafford Ferry.

Grass Range area: approximately 16 miles of millings installed.

Moore area: total of 16 miles of road maintained; 33,000 cubic yards of gravel hauled; 6 culverts installed.

Since March the Road Department has:

• Hauled 50,600 cubic yards of gravel (compared with 40,000 cyds in 2017);

• Installed 40 culverts;

• Rebuilt a 48-foot bridge;

• Graveled 22 miles of road;

• Installed two new cattle guards;

• Cleaned out, reset or repaired 24 cattle guards;

• Patched 20 miles of pavement; and

• Since April department personnel have worked 14 50-hour-weeks (out of 24 weeks).