Increasing smoke leads to health concerns

Monday Lewistown’s air quality veered into the unhealthy zone for the first time this summer. Although smoke has been a daily feature for quite a while, the impact was mostly a brown tinge to the sky and reduced visibility.

Now, though, with the increase in particulates, health concerns come into play.

“Lewistown is registering air quality that is unhealthy for sensitive groups,” said Katie Alexander, air quality meteorologist with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.

Alexander said the problem is wildfire smoke.

“While there are fires in Montana, the westerly air flow is also bringing in smoke from the fires in Idaho, Washington and Oregon,” Alexander said, adding the main pollutant is particles with diameters of 2.5 microns or less.

“To put that in perspective, a human hair has a diameter 70 times larger,” Alexander said.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, these fine particles are the biggest threat from smoke, as they can penetrate deep into the lungs, causing, among other symptoms, wheezing, difficulty breathing, chest pains, shortness of breath and fatigue. Those most at risk, according to the EPA, are individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, the very young, those with diabetes and pregnant women.

CMMC’s Registered Respiratory Therapist and Interim Manager in Cardiopulmonary Care Paul Kaufman said, “The best way to lessen the effects of poor air quality is to limit the exposure to it. Stay inside if possible and if that is not feasible, try to coordinate exposures to when the air quality is at it’s best, typically in the morning. Also stay outside for shorter time intervals.”

Unfortunately, Alexander said she does not expect much change in the situation, at least through the next seven days.

“It looks like the westerly flow will continue, along with the high pressure system over Montana. High pressure tends to trap smoke,” Alexander said.

Who measures air quality

Like many Montana towns, Lewistown is the site of air quality monitoring equipment installed by DEQ. The Lewistown monitoring location is on East Aztec Drive near the airport.

“The monitoring station is maintained by the state,” Alexander said, adding the equipment is checked periodically to ensure it is still working properly. “The measuring process is automated. A special type of film is used, and the equipment measures the particles adhering to the film. Every hour the equipment sends the previous hour’s data to us. The website then is updated with the most current readings.”

Current conditions are available at https://svc.mt.gov/deq/todaysair/AirDataMap.aspx.

Alexander, who studied meteorology in college, said her responsibilities as Montana’s air quality meteorologist include forecasting wildfire smoke situations, as well as working on air quality standards and ensuring the state is meeting the EPA regulations related to air quality.