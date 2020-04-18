Internet in demand

While the majority of Central Montanans are staying at home, it’s clear the community needs their internet providers now more than ever, and these providers are up for the challenge.

According to Mid-Rivers Chief Communications Officer Erin Lutts, Mid-Rivers Communications exists to “provide essential, high-quality telecommunications services” and one of their main priorities is to maintain the “reliability and safety of that network.”

“We are continually monitoring capacity, and it continues to look good,” Lutts said. “While others around the world and in the U.S. are having capacity issues, Mid-Rivers’ investments the last few years have been concentrated on preparing for an event exactly like what we are experiencing.”

First and foremost, Lutts said Mid-Rivers prioritizes protecting both customers and employees.

“The safety of our people is imperative if we are to maintain the broadband network at a time when everyone needs internet access for social distancing,” Lutts said.

Even though the office is closed, Midrivers continues to serve the public.

“If you need access, we are still here to help get you connected,” said Lutts. “Trouble reporting and troubleshooting assistance remains available 24 hours a day at 1-800-452-2288.”

Lutts added Mid-Rivers is focused on “providing a quality internet experience and bringing broadband to the thousands of households in eastern and Central Montana who still need it.”

While Mid-Rivers is seeing a lot of internet usage rise, users are understandably seeing the bill shoot up. John Payne of Lewistown On Line has heard about this, as some community members have switched from Mid-Rivers and joined his internet service.

“It’s been busy to say the least,” he said. “We’d planned to roll out an upgrade this spring, but considering the situation we moved it up early. Our new frequency allows quite a bit more bandwidth usage, so we’ve been able to service old and new customers without much difficulty. We can even handle more customers.”

One reason Payne said he’s seen more customers come to him is because Lewistown On Line has a non-metered system, so households are not charged by how much they use the service.

“We have a variety of different packages,” Payne said. “We try to do our best to look out for the needs of our clients.”

Payne said he expects more and more people to get hooked up, whether with him, Mid-Rivers or Triangle Communications.

“If you don’t have internet, you pretty much can’t do anything,” said Payne.

Triangle Communications CEO Craig Gates admitted running an internet company has been difficult during a global pandemic, but his company is up for the challenge.

“Being a co-op we make sure our members have as much as we can give them,” he said. “For example, during this difficult time we are giving free upgrades for speed. We want to make sure everyone has the service they need.”

Triangle provides internet for most communities surrounding Fergus County and beyond, including Moore, Winifred, Denton, Stanford, Judith Gap and Hobson. Like Lewistown On Line, Triangle’s service (called itstriangle) is non-metered.

“Our customers can use as much bandwidth as they want,” Gates said.

Surprisingly, Gates said usage has not increased significantly at the time.

“Night was usually our peak usage time, but now it’s flattened out through the day,” he said. “Overall, I’d say usage hasn’t changed much.”

As is the case with the other internet providers, Gates said his primary focus is on the safety of his employees and the customers they serve. This being the case they closed their doors to the public and “reduced employee density in the workplace by instituting telecommuting where possible.”

“We take the safety of our employees and members seriously,” he said. “We want to take as many precautions as possible. If an employee has to enter a home of someone at-risk they wear protective equipment, and if members don’t want us in their home, we understand and respect that and will work with them in the safest way possible. We want to make sure all our members have service.”

Verizon Wireless wants to do the same. According to Public Relations Manager Heidi Flato, Verizon is offering new affordable internet plans for low-income households. Qualified customers can purchase home internet service for a reduced rate and a free year of Disney+ with no router rental charges for two months.

Verizon is waiving wireless data overage charges to support customers who may be financially affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Verizon also signed the FCC’s “Keep America Connected” pledge committed to “not terminating service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and to waive any late fees that they incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Verizon is also providing discounts to nurses on the front lines, teachers, military and first responders. For more information on what Verizon is doing, go to www.verizon.com/standsready.