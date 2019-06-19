It’s almost fireworks time

Friday marks the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year, which means only one thing: fireworks season is on its way. Lewistown City Manager Holly Phelps said the fireworks rules for Lewistown City residents changed last year.

“Last year was the first year we allowed fireworks inside the City limits,” she said. “They are allowed only on the 4th of July, though. You can use them from 8 a.m. to midnight, but on July 4th only, not on July 3rd or 5th.”

Phelps said last year, the first year of the new rules, the City received more calls about where fireworks are allowed than calls complaining about them.

“They are allowed on private property only,” Phelps said. “You can’t set fireworks off on public property, so that means not in the parks, on the streets or sidewalks, or on the trails, or at the airport – only on private property.”

One of the things making enforcement a little more difficult is the rules for Fergus County residents are different.

“Fireworks are allowed in the County,” said Lewistown Senior Captain and Fire Marshal Mike Davis, explaining the rules could be different for adjacent properties if one is in the City and one is in the County.

Regardless of where one lives, Davis encourages the use of common sense.

“We encourage safe use of fireworks,” he said. “Read and follow the directions for use. Supervise children. Keep a garden hose handy. Watch for aerial fireworks that might land on a roof or in the gutter. Just use caution.”

Phelps said she hopes this year follows last year’s pattern for first responders, as in 2018 they provided more in the way of education than citations.

“I hope we don’t have to write any citations,” Phelps said. “Last year people were very cooperative, and when they were reminded of the rules, they complied right away. If we do have to write a citation, there are associated fines. It’s $100 for the first offense, $200 for the second, $300 for the third, but jumps up to $1,000 for the fourth. We would rather not have to cite people.”

Davis did not recall any incidents of fire or injury from last year’s celebration, and said he wants to keep things that way again this year.

“Right now, the fire danger is looking pretty low,” he said. “We’ve been fortunate to have a little rain recently, but things can dry out fast. If you are found to be responsible for a fire, you may be held liable for property damage and the cost of apparatus and personnel.”

However both Phelps and Davis say the City’s goal is to allow for memorable 4th of July celebrations, rather than focusing on punitive responses.

“Enjoy the holiday, but be careful,” Davis said.