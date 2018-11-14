It’s beginning to look a lot like…winter

Winter started early in Central Montana, with many locations receiving close to or over a foot of snow this weekend.

“It looks like Lewistown, as measured at the airport, received 4 to 6 inches of snow with the first system that moved through the area on Saturday, and another 1 to 5 inches on Sunday,” said Jason Anglin, meteorologist with the Great Falls Weather Service office. “We had forecasted as much as 6 inches over the two days, but it was closer to 8 to 12 inches in some Lewistown locations.”

Heavy snow hampered travelers, but did not stop the Grass Range-Winnett Rangers versus Wibaux six-man semi-finals football game in Grass Range on Saturday, nor the salute to WWI veterans at Veterans Memorial Park in Lewistown on Sunday.

While higher elevations around Lewistown reported over a foot of snow, Anglin said snow depth and snowfall measurements are affected by several factors.

“Elevation plays a huge role,” Anglin said. “Aspect is also important–recent disturbances have come out of the north, so north-facing slopes might see more snow. Terrain can deflect the wind, much like water in a stream changes course temporarily when it flows around a rock. Wind may come from different directions in different areas, due to slopes and valleys.”

The result of all this is that Montana in general, and Central Montana in particular, are hard places to forecast snowfall, Anglin said.

“That’s why we appreciate any and all reports. We encourage people to call us or connect on Facebook or Twitter, so we have more information,” he said.

The systems passing through the area on Saturday and Sunday are referred to as “clipper” systems, according to Anglin – fast moving, cold low-pressure systems originating in Canada that just “clip” Montana.

Another such clipper cold front is predicted to move through the area Friday, bringing more snow.

What happened to the long-term prediction for a warmer, drier winter?

“We are in a mild El Niño pattern right now,” Anglin said. “The El Niño effect usually favors the southern half of the U.S., meaning in the northern tier of states we should see warmer and drier conditions than normal. But so far in November, we’ve seen systems coming out of the north instead.”