It’s a girl!
First baby for 2019 arrives at Central Montana Medical Center
By:
MIRIAM CAMPAN
Reporter
Friday, January 4, 2019
Proud parents Andrew Robert Olson and Clarissa Woods welcome a new addition to their family.
Photo by Miriam Campan
Elena Marie Olson arrived on January 3, 2019 at 1:46 pm. Weighing in at 7 lb and 1.8 ounces, she is a 19” delight to parents Andrew Robert Olson and Clarissa Woods. Father works at Nexxus, FedEx and is in the Army National Guard. Mother keeps equally busy as a substitute teacher at Moore School and manning the front desk at The Calvert Hotel. Both parents want Elena to attend college and participate in a variety of sports. The couple is blessed with a large, extensive family to assist with childcare.
