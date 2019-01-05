It’s a girl!

First baby for 2019 arrives at Central Montana Medical Center
By: 
MIRIAM CAMPAN
Reporter
Friday, January 4, 2019

Proud parents Andrew Robert Olson and Clarissa Woods welcome a new addition to their family.

Photo by Miriam Campan

 

Elena Marie Olson arrived on January 3, 2019 at 1:46 pm. Weighing in at 7 lb and 1.8 ounces, she is a 19” delight to parents Andrew Robert Olson and Clarissa Woods. Father works at Nexxus, FedEx and is in the Army National Guard. Mother keeps equally busy as a substitute teacher at Moore School and manning the front desk at The Calvert Hotel. Both parents want Elena to attend college and participate in a variety of sports. The couple is blessed with a large, extensive family to assist with childcare.

Category:

Poll

Do you think 2019 will be a better year than 2018?