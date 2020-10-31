It's hard to miss the Halloween house

“With these crazy COVID times we wanted to do a little something to help and cheer people,” said Russell “Russ” Dunnington, whose home at 122 C Street (located near CMMC) takes Halloween decorating to the max.

For many years the Dunningtons have cheered the neighborhood by decorating their front yard for a variety of holidays, including Halloween, Christmas and Easter. Each year, it’s a little bit bigger and a little bit more with the season.

According to B.J. Dunnington, the tradition of decorating their yard for spectators young and old alike began after they received a call on their front lawn lights and decorations in celebration of another holiday associated with children and cheer.

BJ said, “Russ would decorate for Christmas and one year we received a call from the ‘senior bus people’ who wanted to know what time the lights would be on for the best viewing.”

That’s when the couple realized their efforts were becoming known across the community.

Prior to each of the holidays, Russ, who is is legally blind, decorates their front yard mostly by feel.

B.J. said, “It gives him pleasure to do that for the kids and the people of Lewistown. I just follow behind him as he decorates and straighten what needs to be straightened.”

This year’s Halloween-inspired decorating extravaganza comes with a walking tour of decorations, lights and a couple of spooky surprises.

BJ said, “Our daughter, Amanda Bateman, is a first grade teacher at Garfield and she thought if we did it right we could have the trick-or-treaters go on a garden walk. The trail goes down and around our lower yard and kids can come up to the front door where there is a kettle filled with bagged treats. We will be monitoring that kids are 6 feet apart and masks are required.”

The Dunningtons say this is no trick, just a treat for the community.