Jayson Shobe inducted into MT Auctioneers Hall of Fame

Even though Jayson Shobe was responsible for running the Montana Auctioneers Association conference in Lewistown last weekend, there was one aspect of the conference that came as a big surprise: Shobe was inducted into the Montana Auctioneers Hall of Fame. The honor came after Shobe was nominated by a member of the organization and approved by the board of directors.

Association President Nick Bennett said Shobe was a perfect candidate for the Hall of Fame.

“He’s been the center of the auction industry here in Lewistown for quite a while. He’s a good businessman, but he’s also trained a number of young auctioneers, including me, and has been very involved with the Association. You couldn’t have picked a better nominee,” Bennett told the News-Argus.

Shobe, who has been an auctioneer since attending the Western College of Auctioneering in 1980, said he was drawn to the profession through his father’s interest in cattle auctions.

“The family ranch is in North Dakota,” Shobe said. “Dad was a good cattleman, so we went to a lot of bull sales. I always kind of had an interest in it from an early age.”

Shobe originally sought a career in science, and was working at the hospital lab when his parents encouraged him to take the leap into auctioneering.

“I went to the auctioneering college in Billings, where they teach the basic tools: bid calling, business, how to stay out of court. A good auctioneer knows the product he is selling, has clarity in bid calling, rhythm and stage presence. There’s an awful lot you need to know, and then people expect you to know a little bit about everything. If you don’t do your research, you won’t do well.”

Shobe feels strongly that being an auctioneer is a service.

“We’re here to solve a problem,” he said, remembering back to some tough times in the 1980s when farmers were selling out and looked to an auctioneer to help them through a very emotional situation. “It’s important to be professional and have respect for the seller and the buyer. People do you a favor by showing up at the auction; you need to show mutual respect.”

Likely that service-oriented attitude goes a long way to explain the success Shobe found in the auction profession, which he later extended to include not just merchandise and livestock, but also property.

Over the years, of course, the profession has changed. The internet and technology are making the biggest impact.

“I’m a bit more of a traditionalist. I don’t want to see the live auctions go away. But there are a couple of auction companies in the state that have gone to online auctions only. They are doing very well at it. But it doesn’t fit every situation,” Shobe said.

On the other hand, he recognizes that online auctions reduce limitations imposed by geography and weather.

“You have to be diversified,” Shobe said.

With the plaque declaring him to be a member of the Montana Auctioneers Hall of Fame hanging just outside his office door, Shobe is quick to say that any credit it brings him more properly belongs to his family and staff.

“I appreciate that my peers respect me, but none of this would have happened without the good staff we’ve had over the years. Some have been with us for decades. Clerks, cashiers, auctioneers – they are all important. I wouldn’t still be in this business if it wasn’t for my great team.”

Normally the Hall of Fame award is given out at the Saturday banquet but Shobe said he was very pleased that this year it was awarded on Friday.

“The crowd was still there from the contest, with a lot of locals there, my family was there and staff were there,” he said.