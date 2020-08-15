John Foster’s legacy is brought to print with a little help from family and friends

When a gold miner, cheerleader, and an editor collaborate with a former counselor and his wife, the result is “A Collection of Central Montana Stories by Local Historian John R. Foster.” The book, published posthumously, is a compilation of stories written, printed and dedicated to the people of Central Montana who shared their stories, photographs, artwork and local knowledge to represent the rich history of the region.

For over 40 years, Foster wrote and published stories for the Lewistown News-Argus Christmas edition. His 2020 published collection spans both the 20th and 21st century and is accompanied with numerous photographs and sketches to visually support the text. Friends came together as a team to honor the historian and to compile his stories reflecting both the good, and not-so-good history of Central Montana.

On gold and cyanide

Maiden Canyon resident, gold enthusiast, writer, sketch artist and fellow historian Jerry Hanley was a member of this team who found a kindred spirit in Foster. Before Foster passed away in February of 2018 he made a request of his friend to contribute illustrations for some of the stories, and in particular the front cover of the collection. It was more of a demand.

“You are going to do these drawings and the cover,” said Hanley repeating Foster’s request.

“I finally got a breath in and told John ‘I don’t draw anymore, I haven’t for a long time, but John would not let it go.” Hanley added.

Hanley offered a collage of photographs for the cover, but after Foster died he began exploring his 1970s sketches to honor the request of his friend.

“Well, after John passed away, I went through my sketchbook from the early to mid-1970s and found sketches that would honor John.” said Hanley.

Hanley’s sketches can be found on the book’s front cover and throughout the collection.

Foster and Hanley shared a love for the old ghost gold towns and wanted to dispel any reservations regarding the use of cyanide to leach gold from ore.

In 1990 Foster wrote two articles, “Cyanide gold mining started years ago,” and “No evidence mining unhealthy,” which covered the impact to boom gold towns due to cyanide usage, its restrictions and possible harm to the environment. As to cyanide’s harmful effects on the local gold miners, Foster wrote about, “the only incident of sickness caused by direct intake of cyanide.” Quoting the 1902 Kendall Chronicle Weekly, Foster wrote, “Michael Maser suffered a few hours of terrible agony . . . from drinking [a] cyanide solution.” According to the records, Maser recovered and returned to work.

The real human history

Accompanying Hanley in pulling together the “Collection,” was Foster’s friend and cheerleader, Tom Wojtowick.

“The last two years I visited John once a month and he wanted to get stuff done. I helped him with the last two Christmas stories,” said Wojtowick.

On John’s writing on local history Wojtowick said, “John really loved to get at the heart and to talk about what wasn’t talked about. Sixty percent of people don’t know that the high school was burned during WWII because German was taught in school, and that the KKK was big in Lewistown in the 1920s. John tried to tell the real human history behind the story.”

Any writer will tell you that, “the real human history behind the story,” needs a good editor to manage the flow, voice, and grammar.

Wojtowick said, “I’m a pretty good cheerleader, but Nancy Watts was a really good editor at taking John’s writing and making corrections. John had a fascination with commas in sentences and it was easy to get lost. She tried to leave his writing as close to his original vision without changing it and considering the reader.”

Foster once asked his peers, “What exactly is history?”

Wojtowick responded with a 1963 quote from John Kingston, “History is that science which first investigates and then records in their causal relationship of past times, definite in time and place, social in nature and socially significant.”

History and the Librarian

Local librarian and historian Nancy Watts didn’t need recruiting when it came to pulling together the Collection to honor her friend and fellow history buff John Foster. Watts thoroughly enjoyed watching Foster as he demonstrated his knowledge and pride to tour groups interested in local history.

Watts said, “I think my favorite story I worked on with John was when the Crow Indian tribe people came from Billings and John gave them a tour. We first met near Ash Street where Fort Sherman was originally located. Then we went to the Crowley Block where the medallion is on the light post and shows where Camp Lewis was located. Our final stop was at the Reed and Bowles Trading Post on lower spring creek where he spoke.”

Watts fondly remembers her telephone conversations with Foster on gathering stories for his book.

“He’d call me to gather all of his articles from the Christmas editions. He knew that he wanted this collection to be his legacy,” she said.

Love at first sight and a typewriter

As to gathering information, editing and marrying a historian, no research was necessary when Sue Foster met her husband John.

Sue said, “It was love at first sight.”

She added, “John and I fit together well because we were opposites. He was strictly nonfiction I like fiction. I don’t remember him ever reading a fiction book, but I could listen for hours to his stories. Every Christmas, I usually read through his stories. He’d really like me to read them twice. He was particularly fussy about spelling. He’d be typing at the typewriter and he’d say, ‘how do you spell . . .’.”

Sue Foster also credits Nancy Watts (local librarian and fellow historian) for her input on the collection and said, “We couldn’t have done it without Nancy. She took all of John’s old stories and got them ready for print. I can’t say enough good about Nancy.”

On describing her husband Sue said, “He was very gregarious. People were awestruck because he was so knowledgeable and his memory was so clear. John was a licensed professional counselor and during that time he learned to connect with people and was really good at that, but he really loved history and was torn between the two.”

History between the pages

The recently published Collection acknowledges a variety of local characters, predicaments, folk-lore and practical knowledge with stories of ghost towns, chilling winters, music and Metis, to name a few, and concludes with an editorial and a eulogy recognizing Foster’s numerous contributions to the local history.

Sue Foster is ready to share her husband’s pursuit of history in his book at her Chokecherry Festival booth. She acknowledges the team that came together and strove to create a legacy for her late husband, John.