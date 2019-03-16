JR Killham thrilled for opportunity as Public Works Director

JR Killham couldn’t be happier to be back home and take on the role of City of Lewistown Public Works Director.

A 1988 Fergus High School graduate and 20-year Century Construction employee, Killham has spent quite a bit of his 50 years in Lewistown, but after 15 years elsewhere he’s glad to be home.

A job with the Montana Department of Transportation brought Killham back to town in 2017, and he enjoyed the work, but the Public Works Director job intrigued him, so he threw his hat in the ring.

“I took the Public Works job because I want to give something back to my hometown,” he said. “This is my way of taking my experience over the last 30 years of my life in construction and utilities and applying it to our public works department here. I think it will be good for me and good for the community.”

The Public Works director position had been open for a few years, and Killham said he feels he is the person the City’s been hoping to hire.

“They wanted someone with a knowledge of the town who wants to stay in town. They wanted someone who has a relationship with the residents and experience working with the local contractors,” Killham said. “I’ve known these local contractors forever. I’m able to work well with them, and that’s very important for this position.”

Killham started the job Tuesday, Feb. 19, and it hasn’t been without its challenges, especially considering the coliform testing of City water.

“The number one priority for me is to make sure the residents of Lewistown have safe drinking water,” Killham said, “and I’m proud to say, as of today, the residents of Lewistown have clean, compliant drinking water. We are complying with all Department of Environmental Quality regulations right now and we are currently exhausting all our options for a long-term fix to the water system problems.”

Another goal for Killham is to come up with a comprehensive plan for the City’s sewer and water system.

“I think it’s important we have the best maintenance system possible and get the longest life out of our existing system,” he said.

However, since he started, Public Works has had another issue deserving of attention.

“We’ve had multiple mainline freezes and main breaks,” he said. “We’ve had 67 residential freeze-ups, so my main focus has been restoring water service to the residents of Lewistown.”

Killham said these issues have nothing to do with the compliance of Lewistown’s water system.

“This is the result of a very unusual situation statewide,” he said. “We are talking 35 below zero without wind chill.”

Public Works employees are doing all they can to restore water for residents, and Killham said people have been patient and understanding.

“That’s been really refreshing,” Killham said.

Much about this job is refreshing, Killham added, saying he feels like he’s stepped into a situation where he can really hit the ground running.

“I feel like [City Manager] Holly Phelps really built the foundation as Public Works director, I have all the tools I need to move forward, and I’m excited to work with the people of the community.”

Killham said he’s optimistic about the future of the Public Works Department and he’s optimistic he can achieve his goals.

“I’m hoping to bring on some more people and improve on our existing systems,” he said. “I hope to continue to enhance the service we can bring.”

But Killham is not going to get ahead of himself, as he takes the job one day at a time. And, so far, each day has been a good day.

“I’m doing a job I want to do,” he said, “not one I have to do.”