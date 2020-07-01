Get ready for the “oohs” and “aahhs” as the Fourth of July fireworks display is on for Saturday night. The event is sponsored every year by the Lewistown Area Chamber of Commerce, and for more than 30 years it has been conducted by Pyro F/X out of Billings.

Pyro F/X owner Todd Reichenbach is proud to be the second generation of his family to produce the Lewistown show, and said this year the third generation, represented by two of his three daughters, will be in charge.

“I’ve been doing that show [Lewistown] for 30-plus years,” Reichenbach said. “I remember the days when we did the fireworks right after the circus at the fairgrounds.”

Reichenbach said his father started the pyrotechnic company in 1946.

“It’s kind of a fun story,” Reichenbach said. “He got started from an ad on the back of a comic book to order a fireworks kit. A few years later he was a fireworks retailer and not long after that he started wholesaling.”

Reichenbach said many pyrotechnic companies are family owned and run. His certainly is a case in point.

“My two daughters, Brittney Martello and Amy Neese, shoot shows and my wife does, too,” Reichenbach said. “We do our own training. A lot of it is common sense, and we follow the standard from the National Fire Protection Association.”

Lewistown has a good set up, Reichenbach said.

“We’ll be firing from that hill southeast of town, similar to the past. The nice thing about that location is you can see the show from just about everywhere in town. We’ll start at 10:10 p.m., and the show will be synchronized to music broadcast by KXLO radio.”

While Reichenbach could not say exactly how many shells will be fired off, he said it was “hundreds.”

“It’s a fairly intense celebration of our nation’s history,” he added.

Luckily the event is sponsored every year by the Chamber and local donors, as those “hundreds” of shells do not come cheap.

“I calculated that it costs $1,000 for every minute and fifteen seconds of the show,” said Chamber Director Jo McCauley.

Still, McCauley says, it is worth it to give the area a place to celebrate the Fourth of July.

“Usually we [the Chamber] hand out popcorn to those who assemble at Symmes Park,” McCauley said. “This year it’s a little different because we are required to have prepackaged snacks, so we will be handing out bags of goldfish, Cheetos, Bugles and like that, and bottled water. We will have a table in front of the Chamber office for people to come get their water and snacks, so they can manage their social distancing.”

McCauley said there is great interest in the event, and in the recently re-opened Charlie Russell Choo Chew dinner train.

“Our first two trains are sold out,” McCauley said. “The first one runs Friday. We are at half capacity, of course, but we are sold out.

The Lewistown Police Department reminds Lewistown residents the City Ordinance 7-3-3 allows legal fireworks to be set off from 8 a.m. July 4 through noon Sunday, July 5.

Fierworks may not be set off in any City park, public sidewalk, trail, public right of way, public easement, alley or on airport property – in other words, fireworks are permitted on private property only.

The Police Department encourages direct supervision of children discharging fireworks, and asks everyone to keep Lewistown clean by not littering.

“Have a safe and enjoyable Fourth of July,” the Police Department press release said.