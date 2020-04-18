Keeping them Rollin’

“We are doing our best to keep the truck drivers of Montana rolling.”

This is Angela Berger’s goal during the time of the coronavirus, and she’s accomplishing it through social media.

The daughter of long-haul truckers Mike and Leda McReynolds, Berger understands what the job entails and how many risks are involved, especially at a time like this.

Like her parents, Berger’s husband, Cameron, also drives a truck, and he recently had to do a delivery that made her nervous.

“He had to go to Billings to pick up some equipment,” she said. “We are a young family with young kids of 6, 4 and 18 months. I really didn’t want him to go. But, we are appreciative of Century and the great employer they have been for us, so after discussing it, we decided that he would go and take every precaution possible to stay safe. I usually pack his food but I didn’t have a clue where he would get any food if he ended up being longer than expected… I kept seeing all kinds of articles about truck drivers not being able to find places to eat.”

This inspired Berger to start “Keep em’ Rollin: Food Delivered to Your Truck,” a Facebook page that gives restaurants around the state the chance to offer their service and help truckers know where to go to get a quick bite.

“I put out a few feelers on our local Facebook group asking if there was a page like this out there and didn’t come up with any answers,” she said. “It was the overwhelming support from the local Lewistown businesses that led me to start the page and continue on across Montana.”

Local businesses on board include Harry’s Place, Lewistown Elks Club, Central Feed Grilling Co., Montana Cheesecake Co., the Yogo Inn, Eddies Corner, El Rancho Alegre and the Lewistown Moose Lodge.

Berger said she is blown away by the response.

“The first day was pretty surreal,” she said. “I was excited and also overwhelmed by the support. I’m new to homeschooling a kindergartner right now, and didn’t know how I was going to keep up with it all.”

Fortunately, Berger got a little help from her sister, Kelly Chandler, who came up with the post at the top of the page telling truck drivers to refer to the list and encouraging restaurant owners to participate. That helped cut Berger’s site management workload significantly.

This is a win-win for businesses, as far as Berger is concerned. Not only does the page give truckers an opportunity to support the business, but the businesses are also featured on Berger’s site, which has more than 1,000 likes.

“According to Facebook, our post reach at this point is 65,363,” she said. “If one of them is a truck driver we can help, then all our efforts are worth it.”

The site continues to expand its reach. As of press time, restaurants all the way from Libby to South Dakota are on board.

“People have been so supportive and so wonderful,” she said. “I plan to travel to each of these places in the coming years to personally thank them for helping me.”

Berger said she is grateful for the response she’s received and looks forward to seeing more businesses come forward to help truckers stay safe and healthy on the road.

“I’ve loved shining a light on the trucking community,” Berger said. “They’ve always been a lifeline for the communities of Montana, and that’s even more evident now. I’m also excited to help the state’s small businesses. I grew up in the Lewistown area and am so thankful for the support they’ve given my family. They’ve always supported sports, 4-H and other extra-curricular activities.”

Berger said she is continuing to add businesses to the list and encourages people to help get the word out to businesses not yet aware of her site.