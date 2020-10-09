Kickin’ it into high gear

Golden soccer balls shine against the sky as the Lewistown Soccer Club celebrates the beginning of earthwork at the soccer park. Shown are (from left) Jeff Friesen, Diann DeRosier, Lisa Robinson, Scott Stansberry, Laura Flugge, Jacque Sherman, Joe Boyles, Brett Thackeray, Erika Carlson. Full story on page 13.

Photo courtesy of Dave Rummans