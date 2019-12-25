Kids in the Classroom
Alyssa Vanek, 1st grade: I want an L.O.L winter house. It comes with a brother, a sister and a pet.”
Chandler Martin, kindergarten: “I want a cop set. It comes with a badge, a hat and a car. I saw it on TV. I want to be a cop when I grow up.”
Chloe Dunnington, kindergarten: “I want a Polly Pocket doll. I like how many accessories she comes with, like a house, a hot tub and a makeup kit.”
Cruz Krings, 1st grade: “I want one of the Lego Bionicles. My brother has a lot of them. I want the green one that has a blade on one end and a spiky golden ball on the other end.”
Emersyn Benes, 1st grade: “I want a skateboard and a soccer ball.”
Jayda Bartel, kindergarten: I want a slime kit. My friend Kensington used to have one, but she lost it. I want to give her one for Christmas.
