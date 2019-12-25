Kids in the Classroom

Garfield Elementary kindergarten and first grade students answer the question of the season: “What do you want for Christmas?” Photos by Charlie Denison
By: 
CHARLIE DENISON
Senior Reporter
Monday, December 23, 2019
Alyssa Vanek, 1st grade: I want an L.O.L winter house. It comes with a brother, a sister and a pet.”

Chandler Martin, kindergarten: “I want a cop set. It comes with a badge, a hat and a car. I saw it on TV. I want to be a cop when I grow up.”

Chloe Dunnington, kindergarten: “I want a Polly Pocket doll. I like how many accessories she comes with, like a house, a hot tub and a makeup kit.”

Cruz Krings, 1st grade: “I want one of the Lego Bionicles. My brother has a lot of them. I want the green one that has a blade on one end and a spiky golden ball on the other end.”

Emersyn Benes, 1st grade: “I want a skateboard and a soccer ball.”

Jayda Bartel, kindergarten: I want a slime kit. My friend Kensington used to have one, but she lost it. I want to give her one for Christmas.

