Lack of seekers still main challenge in local job market

Not much has changed on the Lewistown job market after a year of COVID-19. There are still a variety of jobs available, and a lot of them.

“Right now, there’s over 180 jobs available,” said Christine Solheim, Workforce Consultant for the Lewistown Job Service. “That is a little bit higher than what we would usually see in the spring.”

At this time last year, there were closer to 160 jobs available.

Unemployment in Fergus County is at 4.6%, which equates to about 266 unemployed people. Solheim noted this is about average compared to the rest of the state, at 3.8%, and the nation, which sits at 6.0%.

While unemployment numbers have come down since the start of the pandemic, the main issues within the job market haven’t changed.

“The thing we had an issue with prior to COVID is we didn’t have enough job seekers,” said Solheim. “The people who are looking for work are usually already employed, they’re just looking for something better, that hasn’t changed throughout COVID.”

According to Solheim, stimulus incentives haven’t contributed to the local lack of seekers.

“What we’re seeing is the stimulus doesn’t matter to people who want to work,” said Solheim. “Around here, people would rather work than be on unemployment or wait on a stimulus check.”

The main challenge in filling positions is the struggle to find housing and childcare.

“Housing, childcare and employment, they all run hand in hand,” said Solheim.

While she couldn’t think of any employers offering housing for potential employees, Solheim said farm or ranch hand jobs are the most likely to see that benefit.

Right now, a few of those jobs are available, along with many others across a variety of fields.

“They run the gamut of anything from office work to laborers,” said Solheim.

The pay also varies, but Solheim points out all the jobs are paying more than minimum wage.

“Pretty much if you want a job, you can find one somewhere in Lewistown,” said Solheim. “They (employers) need workers.”

As school wraps up, Solheim hopes high school kids will be in search of seasonal positions and encourages them to look at the Job Service website or give her a call.

“We’re not open to walk-in traffic, but if anyone needs resume help or needs to fill out an application, we are still here,” said Solheim.

Job seekers can reach Solheim or pick up paper applications by calling 538-8701 or 708-7024. Lewistown Job Service can also be reached by emailing lewistownjsc@mt.gov.