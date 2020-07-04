Leading by example

Investing in a business expansion in the midst of a global pandemic might seem counter-intuitive, unless you are Tom Spika. The owner of Spika Design and Manufacturing just put several hundred thousand dollars into moving his business forward, despite the uncertainty caused by COVID-19.

The new 4,400 foot expansion at the Spika plant will house powder coating equipment and an industrial oven, allowing Spika to finish off the aircraft maintenance platforms right at his own facility.

“We were just about to sign the contract to do this when the virus was starting to cause economic implications. We had to decide. Do we move ahead or put the project on hold? I felt if we put it on hold, we’d just be contributing to the economic drop,” Spika said.

So he and the rest of his team voted to move ahead.

Now the dirt work is finished, and the concrete poured. Soon both the metal building and the powder coating equipment will arrive, and Spika hopes to have it up and operating by early August.

What the heck is powder coating?

Spika said being able to do the final finishing on the equipment his plant builds is something he’s wanted for quite a while, but the investment was not small. While waiting until it made financial sense, he partnered with Pete Smith at HCR, who has similar equipment.

“It worked great to be able to work with Pete [Smith] all these years,” Spika said. “We would take our stands down there [to HCR] on our second shift, when HCR wasn’t operating, and get the coating on them.”

That coating is an alternative to painting, and one that Spika says is more environmentally sound.

“With powder coating, there is a machine that puts an electrostatic charge on the metal, and then there’s a polymer powder applied which sticks to the metal because of the charge. Then it is baked on, at 400 degrees, and that melts the polymer into the surface. It makes a really good protective coating, and there are no fumes like there are with paint,” Spika explained.

The 2-million BTU natural gas-fired oven, of course, is industrial size, as the equipment Spika builds can be extremely large.

“The oven we are getting is 25 feet long, 12 feet wide and 12 feet tall,” he said. “Sometimes with our begger platforms, we had to figure out how to position them in HCR’s oven on a diagonal and even then, they just barely fit. This larger-sized oven will work much more easily for us.”

In addition, Spika said he hopes to save on the labor required to take his products down to HCR, with the potential for damage always an issue.

“We had to always send two people, even if we really didn’t have two people to spare,” he said.

The savings in wear and tear and time justify the $250,000 cost of the equipment, and the additional cost of the building to put it in.

“We’ve wanted to do this for quite a while, but it didn’t make sense then. Now it does, as we have enough work to keep it going. I really appreciate all the years HCR worked with us,” Spika said.

Thinking long term

This current expansion is just one small part of the long-term vision for Spika’s plant, so it would have been easy to delay it a year or more. But that didn’t fit well with Spika’s philosophy.

“We’ve seen some impact ourselves from the uncertainty caused by the virus,” Spika said. “We’ve seen a decrease in purchase orders, just like most manufacturers.

“We could have waited on this. But when we thought about all the people involved just in this project – the ones doing the dirt work, the concrete, the electrical, the building, the equipment – if we delayed this project think about how many other people and businesses are impacted. Just this one thing would affect so many jobs. We felt it was important to go ahead and do it.”

Local contractors involved with Spika expansion

These local or Montana contractors are working on the Spika construction:

Peak Electric, Shaun Ruckman – electrical contractor

Lewistown Heating and Air Conditioning -- Ken Franz, HVHC

JR Construction, Jim Rutherford – General Contractor

Clausen and Sons (Havre) – steel building

Fergus Foundation – slab

Casino Creek Concrete – concrete

Ray Besel – dirt work and site prep