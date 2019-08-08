Lewistown currently has a population of about 6,000 people. What do you think is the ideal population level for Lewistown?

Primary tabs

Lewistown currently has a population of about 6,000 people. What do you think is the ideal population level for Lewistown?

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Poll

Lewistown currently has a population of about 6,000 people. What do you think is the ideal population level for Lewistown?