Lewistown Fire-Rescue reminds residents to enjoy a safe Fourth of July

Fireworks…would it be the Fourth of July without them?

Probably not, but the Lewistown Fire-Rescue crew wants to make sure residents keep the holiday a happy one.

That starts with knowing the rules for when fireworks can be set off inside the City limits, and knowing how to do it safely.

Lewistown Firefighter/EMT McKensie Gremaux reminds Lewistown residents the City Ordinance 7-3-3 allows legal fireworks to be set off from 8 a.m. July 4 through midnight.

When celebrating with family, remember that any child under the age of 10 must be closely supervised if holding or setting off fireworks.

Fireworks may not be set off in any City park, public sidewalk, trail, public right of way, public easement, alley or on airport property – in other words, fireworks are permitted on private property only and must be a safe distance from structures. Fireworks debris must be cleaned up.

Copies of the City ordinance are available at the Lewistown Police and Fire departments.

Celebrate safely

When using fireworks, keep the following safety tips in mind:

1. Light fireworks outdoors in a clear area away from houses, dry leaves or grass, and flammable materials.

2. Keep a bucket of water nearby for emergencies and soak all fireworks that do not ignite properly.

3. Keep a hose with a shut-off nozzle nearby. The water should be on, and the hose should be ready to extinguish any small fires

4. Do not attempt to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Please place them in a metal bucket and soak them in water.

5. Be sure people are at a safe distance away before lighting fireworks.

6. Never have any portion of your body directly over a firework while lighting. Also, be sure to wear protective eyewear.

7. Don’t experiment with homemade fireworks.

8. Make sure that people with lit sparklers stay at least 10 feet apart.

9. Put all used sparklers in the water bucket.

10. Do not light fireworks on a windy day. They can land in the neighbor’s yard on their roof or rain gutters.

11. If there is any property damage from fireworks you light, you are responsible.

12. Pick up all spent fireworks you light. They are your responsibility.