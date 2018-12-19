Little Texas, Darryl Worley to headline Central Montana Fair

Fair Board trustee Alan Shammel had trouble holding back his excitement Monday when he announced the 2018 Central Montana Fair Friday Night Show headliners are Little Texas and Darryl Worley.

“The reaction from the public has been tremendous,” said Shammel, who also chairs the Fair Entertainment Committee. “This is going to be a big one.”

Best known for such hits as “Some Guys Have All the Love,” “Kick a Little,” “Amy’s Back in Austin” and “God Blessed Texas” – the latter of which was featured in a series of Ford truck commercials – Grammy winners and multiplatinum recording artists Little Texas formed in 1988 and hit the charts regularly. Little Texas disbanded in 1997 but reformed in 2004 without lead singer Brady Seals. Lead guitarist Porter Howell stepped up to take the role of lead vocalist.

Little Texas released its eighth album in 2015, “Young For a Long Time,” featuring a more modernized sound with such songs as “Can’t Get In a Hurry Here” and “Rednecks Do Exist.” People of Lewistown will hear such hits as “What Might Have Been” as well as some brand new songs.

“Little Texas is tried and true, but current, too,” Shammel said.

Darryl Worley is also a big draw, Shammel said. Worley started his music career in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, but he soon found himself in Nashville, inspired by country legends Merle Haggard and George Jones. Worley recorded six albums from 2000 to 2009 and is best known for the hits “I Miss My Friend,” “Awful, Beautiful Life” and “Have You Forgotten?” – the latter is a song about the attacks on the World Trade Center and keeping America focused on fighting terrorism. “Have You Forgotten?” spent seven weeks at number 1 on the Billboard country singles chart. Worley co-wrote the song with Wynn Varble not long after playing for the troops in Afghanistan. Worley’s done 15 United Service Organization tours and plans to do more in the future.

After taking a hiatus, Worley returned to the country music scene in 2017, releasing “Second Wind: Latest and Greatest,” mixing traditional country music with “ragged soul.”

“We got Darryl right away,” Shammel said. “He’s actually going to Plentywood after he comes here. We are working with them, too. We try to get together as much as we can. It helps us both out.”

Little Texas took a little longer to confirm, Shammel said, but, last week, “it all fell into place.”

Shammel encourages people to buy their tickets early, as he has high hopes for a big turnout.

“I’ve been told by a lot of people that this is going to be a big one,” he said. “Sometimes people look at you and say, ‘who?’ but they’re not doing that this year. People seem to recognize who they are, and that’s exciting because I think that means we’re going to have a big crowd…maybe we’ll come close to selling out. I’d sure love to sell it out.”