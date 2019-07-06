Local Chatter
Sharing the holiday spirit
By:
MIRIAM CAMPAN
Reporter
Friday, July 5, 2019
Sandy Youngbauer: “Our freedom and ability to make choices to serve our country.”
Photos by Miriam Campan
For the Johnson family, Dev, Savanna and baby Jax, “It’s about the freedom. People take it for granted."
Hannah Ronish and Eleanor Henderson: “Because there are so many different cultures.”
Michael Foxhoven: “It’s the best country.”
Mick Perrine: “Freedom to do what I like to do.”
Mike Howell: “Hometown parades and everybody coming out to celebrate.”
Colleen Stahl: “I live in a great country. I know I’m free to do whatever I want.”
Independence Day seemed like a perfect time for the News-Argus to ask: What makes you proud to be an American?
