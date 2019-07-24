Local Chatter

What’s your favorite fair food?
MIRIAM CAMPAN
Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Colleen Dubbs and Durl Gibbs: “ Indian Tacos and caramel apples.”

Carson Barta: “Tiger Paws! Those things are amazing.”

Dave Snyder: “Corn on the Cob. Somehow it just tastes better at the Fair.”

Dawson Koch: “That donut thing with the powdered sugar. Tiger Paws, yeah that’s what they call them!”

Debbie Stevens: “Fry bread, I love fry bread.”

Dixie Joyner: “Indian Tacos.”

Nancy Barber and daughter Lisa Sanders: “ Tiger Paws.”

The fair is here – rides, livestock shows, motor madness, and, of course, fair food. The News-Argus checked in with local residents to find out what they like best in fair cuisine.

Photos by Miriam Campan

