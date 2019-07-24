Local Chatter
What’s your favorite fair food?
MIRIAM CAMPAN
Tuesday, July 23, 2019
Colleen Dubbs and Durl Gibbs: “ Indian Tacos and caramel apples.”
Carson Barta: “Tiger Paws! Those things are amazing.”
Dave Snyder: “Corn on the Cob. Somehow it just tastes better at the Fair.”
Dawson Koch: “That donut thing with the powdered sugar. Tiger Paws, yeah that’s what they call them!”
Debbie Stevens: “Fry bread, I love fry bread.”
Dixie Joyner: “Indian Tacos.”
Nancy Barber and daughter Lisa Sanders: “ Tiger Paws.”
The fair is here – rides, livestock shows, motor madness, and, of course, fair food. The News-Argus checked in with local residents to find out what they like best in fair cuisine.
