Local Chatter

Back to School
By: 
MIRIAM CAMPAN
Reporter
Friday, August 23, 2019
Article Image Alt Text

High School Junior Grayden Sanders  said “Seeing everyone again.”

Article Image Alt Text

Tate Martin, a Lewis and Clark student said, “I’m excited to meet all the new kids and the new teachers.”

Article Image Alt Text

Fifth grader Alivia Breidenbach said,  “Seeing my friends.”

Article Image Alt Text

High School Senior Clayton Elmore said, “I want to contribute to the community through the clubs.”

Article Image Alt Text

“I like sports— volleyball, softball and basketball,” said junior Riley Anderson.

Students answered the following question: “What’s the best part of going back to school?” 

Photos by Miriam Campan

Category:

Poll

Lewistown currently has a population of about 6,000 people. What do you think is the ideal population level for Lewistown?