Local Chatter
Back to School
By:
MIRIAM CAMPAN
Reporter
Friday, August 23, 2019
High School Junior Grayden Sanders said “Seeing everyone again.”
Tate Martin, a Lewis and Clark student said, “I’m excited to meet all the new kids and the new teachers.”
Fifth grader Alivia Breidenbach said, “Seeing my friends.”
High School Senior Clayton Elmore said, “I want to contribute to the community through the clubs.”
“I like sports— volleyball, softball and basketball,” said junior Riley Anderson.
Students answered the following question: “What’s the best part of going back to school?”
Photos by Miriam Campan
