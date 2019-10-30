Local Chatter

What’s your least favorite Halloween candy?
By: 
MIRIAM CAMPAN
Reporter
Tuesday, October 29, 2019
Article Image Alt Text

Bre Warren and Eevee the dog: “Whoppers. I’ve never liked them.” 

Article Image Alt Text

Chelsea Kilgore: “Dots. They stick to your teeth.”

Article Image Alt Text

Laura Flugge: “Black licorice. I used to own a restaurant and I like real licorice flavor, but not the fake flavor of black licorice.”

Article Image Alt Text

Ralph Mihlfeld: “Black licorice. You know that brownish-colored soft candy with the orange wrapper everyone hates? I like that. But I don’t like licorice. There’s not much candy I don’t like, but licorice is the main one.”

Article Image Alt Text

Renee Stephens: “3 Musketeers [candy bars]. I don’t like that filling. But I love Salted Nut Rolls. The whole family does.”

On a cold and snowy Monday, the News-Argus took to the streets to ask people to take a stand against bad Halloween candy. According to our results, Trick-or-Treaters would like everyone to stay away from black licorice, and a few other choices.

Category:

Poll

Do you think the 2020 census will show that Lewistown is growing or shrinking?