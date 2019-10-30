Local Chatter
Bre Warren and Eevee the dog: “Whoppers. I’ve never liked them.”
Chelsea Kilgore: “Dots. They stick to your teeth.”
Laura Flugge: “Black licorice. I used to own a restaurant and I like real licorice flavor, but not the fake flavor of black licorice.”
Ralph Mihlfeld: “Black licorice. You know that brownish-colored soft candy with the orange wrapper everyone hates? I like that. But I don’t like licorice. There’s not much candy I don’t like, but licorice is the main one.”
Renee Stephens: “3 Musketeers [candy bars]. I don’t like that filling. But I love Salted Nut Rolls. The whole family does.”
On a cold and snowy Monday, the News-Argus took to the streets to ask people to take a stand against bad Halloween candy. According to our results, Trick-or-Treaters would like everyone to stay away from black licorice, and a few other choices.
