Local Chatter

What is your family’s strangest Thanksgiving tradition or food?
MIRIAM CAMPAN
Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Jamie Hess brings Croatian “Koonies” to the feast. Hess said, “It’s a Croatian mac and cheese with homemade noodles, butter and cheese.”

Photos by Miriam Campan

Terri Kinkelaar celebrates a “Misfit Thanksgiving.” Kinkelaar said “Our home is a place for people who have no where else to go.”

“We used to do the goose and dumplings with sauerkraut,” said Betty Maruska.

“We eat lots of lots of rolls,” said Victoria and Thomas Conrad. 

“We’re very traditional,” said Frank and Martha Hodge. “We cook turkey and watch football.”

Troy Bolton and his 5-year-old daughter Brynslee said, “We’re pretty traditional – we like all the food.”

