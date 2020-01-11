Local Chatter

Do you agree with the recent increase in age, from 18 to 21, to purchase tobacco products? Why or why not?
By: 
CHARLIE DENISON
Senior Reporter
Friday, January 10, 2020
Annastacia Piprude: “It doesn’t matter to me because I’m already 21, but I would have preferred to see it come to a vote.”

Jason Grover: “I disagree. If you’re old enough to go to war, I think you’re old enough to make a decision on whether to smoke or not.”

Judy Fraser: “I agree with it. When you’re 18 you’re still a kid, and this gives a person a chance to say, ‘Do I really want to buy that pack of cigarettes?’ Prolonging it is good. Maybe it will help somebody somewhere along the line.”

Kendall Barta, Fergus senior: “It doesn’t really affect me because I don’t use tobacco, but I can see both sides. I can see why young users are upset and I also understand why people support the change. There are a lot of health risks involved.”

Shaynea Parkin, Fergus sophomore: “I disagree. People over 18 have been allowed to smoke for a very long time now, and, all of a sudden, because a bunch of minors are getting caught with JUUL cigarettes, the government is taking them away from adults? That’s not fair. I know so many kids in this school that are 18 and have an addiction to pods, cigarettes and chewing tobacco. They’re not happy about it [the change]. Now they have to do it illegally.”

Shirley Ernst: “I am in favor of the change. It seems that smoking habits are less likely to form if [tobacco products] are not as easy to obtain when younger.”

Skyler Foucher, Fergus senior: “I think changing the legal age to 21 is a good thing. I think it will help a lot of kids and help a lot of generations to come. To be honest, I recently quit vaping. It was affecting my life a lot. Made it hard to breathe. If I still used I’d probably be upset, but I would know it’d be another reason to quit. The government is trying to protect our youth.”

