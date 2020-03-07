Local Chatter
“How is the Coronavirus affecting your life?”
By:
Miriam Campan
Reporter
Friday, March 6, 2020
Holly Lowen – “It doesn’t. I think the media is making it bigger than it really is.”
Photos by Miriam Campan
Brittney Uecker –“[I’m] washing my hands and disinfecting everything.”
John Koch – “It’s not. Every year there’s another virus we are warned about. Wash your hands and don’t touch your face.”
Rachel Treiman – “If I were traveling I’d be more concerned. I wash my hands a lot.”
Rich Matter –“Not at all. I just don’t watch television.”
