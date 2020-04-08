Local Chatter

“Both my husband and I work at great companies and can work from home and keep our jobs. It’s good to be with family more often. Not everyone has that ability. It’s good to take a step back and regroup and live a little day-to-day and more simply. It’s really important to support the local businesses. We don’t go out to eat and try to stay on a budget, but we want to support the local businesses during this time.”

- Carly Wheatley