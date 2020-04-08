Local Chatter
“The hardest part has been the toll it takes on everybody’s mental health because I have a very social family with three kids who are part of so many local organizations. We are not used to being isolated. It’s been a huge lifestyle change being home. My kids are bummed about the whole thing.”
- Laura Tucek
“It’s been different. We’ve made a lot of lifestyle changes, turning our dining room into a classroom with a book and a laptop. We’re just trying to be safe and do what we can.”
- Owen Day
“As a business, it has affected us, but we are adapting to the change with more to-go orders and family dinners. It’s been good in that we’ve been able to adapt the new menu.”
- Deb Rankin
Brooks Market
“Both my husband and I work at great companies and can work from home and keep our jobs. It’s good to be with family more often. Not everyone has that ability. It’s good to take a step back and regroup and live a little day-to-day and more simply. It’s really important to support the local businesses. We don’t go out to eat and try to stay on a budget, but we want to support the local businesses during this time.”
- Carly Wheatley
“We want to go outside as much as we can because sometimes, we can get mad at each other. The only thing really changing is the homework. We have to do it each week so we can get caught up with the work missing from school.”
- Carter Poser
