Local Chatter
“I miss hanging out with my friends and teachers the most. My friends usually hang out in Mr. Nefzger’s room, and we always have a blast in there. This is what I think I’ll miss the most when reflecting on my senior year.”
– Caleb Myers
“I miss seeing the smiling faces every day while passing through the school. Whether it be my friends, classmates, teachers or school staff, that social interaction has been missing from my life. When I look back, I think I’ll miss not having more moments with friends and not participating in class discussions. It’s weird knowing I’ll never get to experience that again.”
– Jamie Eckhardt
“I miss seeing friends, teachers and performing in band concerts. It’ll be amazing to look back and remember this crazy time we went through and how we can grow from it. We might not have had the traditional end-of-the-year things and everything will look a little different after this, but at the same time that’s exciting. In my opinion, all of that outweighs what we might be missing right now.”
– Jessica Bolton
“Obviously not having the senior picnic is disappointing but the biggest thing I’m upset about is we’ve always seen the senior classes come together at the end of the year, and I feel like we were just starting to see that happen right before we had to go into quarantine. In many ways this situation has brought us closer together but it’s less obvious because we don’t get to see each other every day.”
– Josie Friesen
“The thing I’m missing the most about my senior year is the last day of school. That’s the day where the seniors check out, say goodbye to their teachers and take all of their stuff out of their lockers. Ever since I was a freshman I loved that day because it felt so special. Everyone else is stuck in school but the seniors are saying their last goodbyes. I just wish that it didn’t happen so suddenly and so early. March 13th was never supposed to be the day that we said goodbye.”
– Nicole Woolett
“As a member of the yearbook team, I’m really going to miss running around taking pictures. I liked going to all the events and talking with everybody, but I’ve also liked hanging at home with my dog and my family. I get outside sometimes and go for walks. When it comes down to what I’ll miss the most, though, it’s taking pictures and goofing around in the hallways with my friends. I miss my friends.”
– Rush Thomas
