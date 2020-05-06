Local Chatter

“The thing I’m missing the most about my senior year is the last day of school. That’s the day where the seniors check out, say goodbye to their teachers and take all of their stuff out of their lockers. Ever since I was a freshman I loved that day because it felt so special. Everyone else is stuck in school but the seniors are saying their last goodbyes. I just wish that it didn’t happen so suddenly and so early. March 13th was never supposed to be the day that we said goodbye.”

– Nicole Woolett